Abe to end March 11 disaster anniversary news conference

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won’t be holding a news conference on Saturday, putting an end to a regular media event on the anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, it was learned Friday.

Six years after the disaster, the government decided that a turning point has been reached, an official said.

On Saturday, Abe will deliver an address at a government-sponsored memorial ceremony.

The anniversary news conference started in 2012 by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda of the then-ruling Democratic Party of Japan, now the main opposition Democratic Party.

Every year since 2013, Abe has appeared before journalists and set out government efforts for the reconstruction of disaster areas.

The address at the memorial ceremony, which will not be followed by a question-and-answer session, could face criticism for not providing sufficient explanation to the public.

But Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Friday that he does not expect any negative feedback.