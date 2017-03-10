Trump gets specific, urges Japan to further open auto, farm markets in statement to WTO

The United States has urged Japan to further open its automobile and agriculture markets, according to a statement it presented to the World Trade Organization.

The statement, dated Wednesday, accused Japan of maintaining nontariff barriers for the auto market and imposing high import tariffs for foreign farm products.

It was the first time that the administration of President Donald Trump has outlined specific issues and sectors it regards as problems in bilateral trade since Trump took office in January.

The statement has increased speculation that the United States is likely to file such demands in a high-level economic dialogue the U.S. and Japanese governments are planning to start in April.

The dialogue will be led by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso.