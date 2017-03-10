Keidanren, Rengo look to reach accord on overtime cap next week but still split on added hours

Keidanren and the Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo) are expected to conclude their talks on introducing an overtime cap early next week, sources said Thursday.

Keidanren, Japan’s largest business lobby, and Rengo, the umbrella organization for labor unions in the country, have already agreed to set an annual overtime limit of 720 hours per employee, or 60 hours per month on average.

At working-level negotiations on Thursday, meanwhile, the two sides failed to agree on a higher monthly overtime cap that would be set as an exception in the event of a busy season, according to the sources.

But the sources said that Keidanren and Rengo are holding detailed talks on wording acceptable to both sides, hinting that their discussions are in the final stage.

Keidanren has claimed that overtime of up to 100 hours per month should be allowed during busy periods, while Rengo has said overtime should be less than that amount.

The two sides are set to step up efforts to find common ground, with a view to reaching an agreement next week, the sources said.

A document planned to be adopted by Keidanren and Rengo is likely to include a rule to review the overtime cap five years after it is introduced, the sources said.

Rengo is strongly calling for such a review to be implemented as it aims to lower overtime limits in the future, the sources said. Keidanren is expected to accept the call, believing a review should be carried out as necessary, the sources said.

The document is also expected to say that efforts to introduce and promote a so-called interval system will be stipulated in a related law, the sources said. Under the system, workers will be granted a certain interval between the end of work on one day and the next time they are expected to be back on the job.

In addition, the document will stress the need for more steps to tackle “power harassment” at the workplace, or bullying by bosses, as part of efforts to prevent death from overwork, according to the sources.

Keidanren and Rengo started their negotiations on the overtime issue in late February, based on a strong request from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is keen to reform the nation’s working environment.

The Abe government hopes to submit a bill to revise the labor standards law to the Diet by the end of this year, aiming to introduce the overtime limit as early as in fiscal 2019.