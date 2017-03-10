Nikkei hits 15-month closing high on yen’s further fall

Stocks surged on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday against the backdrop of the yen’s further weakening against the dollar, sending the benchmark Nikkei average to the highest closing level in about 15 months.

The 225-issue Nikkei average jumped 286.03 points, or 1.48 percent, to end at 19,604.61, its highest finish since Dec. 7, 2015. On Thursday, the key market gauge gained 64.55 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 19.33 points, or 1.24 percent, at 1,574.01, after rising 4.43 points the previous day.

Tokyo stocks attracted hefty purchases as investors took heart from the dollar’s first rise above ¥115 in about one and half months on Friday.

The weaker yen reflected remarks on Thursday by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who presented an optimistic outlook for Europe’s economy, and continued expectations for an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this month, brokers said.

But some investors retreated to the sidelines prior to the release later on Friday of the U.S. government’s job data for February and the Fed’s two-day policy-setting meeting from Tuesday, brokers said.

Tokyo stocks “attracted buybacks following the yen’s fall,” said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Active buying was induced as the yen weakened against the dollar following the recent rise in U.S. long-term interest rates and Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s stronger-than-expected U.S. private-sector jobs report for February, announced on Wednesday, said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co.

Still, the stock market’s topside was capped as investors “wanted to see the pace of interest rate hikes” by the Fed this year, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department.

A March interest hike by the Fed has already been factored into Tokyo stock prices, brokers said.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,563 to 341 in the TSE’s first section, while 100 issues were unchanged.

Trading volume rose to 2.27 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.60 billion shares.

Export-oriented issues, including automakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda, as well as technology firms Panasonic, Kyocera and TDK, attracted purchases on the weaker yen.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho were buoyant, along with insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine, on the back of higher U.S. interest rates, brokers said.

Other major winners included airline ANA and free messaging app provider Line.

By contrast, pesticide producer Kumiai Chemical met with selling after announcing Thursday that its consolidated operating profit for November 2016 to January 2017 plunged 85.9 percent from a year earlier to ¥167 million.

Steel makers Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and JFE Holdings were downbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the June contract, the new benchmark contract, on the Nikkei average soared 300 points to 19,470.