Dollar hits six-week high above ¥115 in Tokyo

The dollar advanced to a six-week high above ¥115 in Tokyo trading on Friday, lifted by a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates and a surge in Tokyo stock prices.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥115.40-40, up from ¥114.52-53 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0593-0593, up from $1.0534-0535, and at ¥122.25-25, up from ¥120.64-65.

In early trading, the dollar topped ¥115 for the first time since Jan. 27, after attracting demand in overnight trading overseas as U.S. interest rates rose in line with higher long-term interest rates in Germany.

German interest rates were driven higher as expectations for further monetary easing by the European Central Bank receded due to a hawkish remark by ECB President Mario Draghi, market sources said.

At a news conference on Thursday after the ECB’s policy-setting meeting, Draghi said, “I would say that risks of deflation have largely disappeared.”

“Yen selling (for euros) took the upper hand, which in turn accelerated the dollar’s rise against the yen,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

The dollar extended gains later as Tokyo stock prices surged and U.S. interest rates rose further in off-hours trading, market sources said.

“Backed by the stock market’s solid performance, the dollar gained further ground gradually,” a currency broker said.

In late hours, the dollar’s upside was limited at levels around ¥115.40 ahead of the release later on Friday of the U.S. government’s jobs data for February.