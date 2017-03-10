Toshiba may ask banks to review loan terms

Toshiba Corp. is considering asking its creditor banks to review loan terms, including the possible scrapping of a covenant requiring loan repayments in case of falls in credit ratings, according to informed sources.

By changing the loan terms, the struggling electronics and machinery maker aims to ensure stable financing, the sources said Thursday.

Toshiba is concerned that its business reconstruction would become difficult if creditor banks withdraw their loans due to its falling credibility.

Toshiba plans to release its earnings results for April-December last year by Tuesday and hold a meeting with creditor banks on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Toshiba is expected to ask the banks to continue loans in April onward while seeking a review of the loan terms, the sources said.

But it remains uncertain whether the banks will agree to review the loan terms, because some regional banks are cautious about continuing loans to the company, the sources said.

The covenant in question calls on Toshiba to maintain certain levels of earnings and credit ratings as loan conditions.

Credit rating agencies cut their ratings on Toshiba in droves since the company announced last December the possibility of suffering huge losses from its U.S. nuclear power plant business.

Toshiba has postponed the release of its earnings for the first three quarters of fiscal 2016 from Feb. 14 in order to scrutinize possible impacts of problems in internal controls at U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co., a nuclear power plant builder.

A U.S. accounting firm will assess Westinghouse’s financial condition. Depending on the outcome, Toshiba could be forced to put off its earnings announcement again, the sources said.