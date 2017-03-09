Research shows Neanderthals had veggie-heavy diet, primitive knowledge of medicine

Eating like a caveman meant chowing down on woolly rhinos and sheep in Belgium, but munching on mushrooms, pine nuts and moss in Spain. It all depended on where they lived, new research shows.

Scientists got a sneak peek into the kitchen of three Neanderthals by scraping off the plaque stuck on their teeth and examining the DNA. What they found smashes a common public misconception that the caveman diet was mostly meat.

They also found hints that one sickly teen used primitive versions of penicillin and aspirin to help ease his pain.

The international team did a genetic analysis of DNA trapped in the dental plaque of four Neanderthals: two from Spy Cave in Belgium and two from El Sidron in Spain.

Calcified plaque preserves the DNA of microorganisms that lived in the mouth, windpipe and stomach, as well as bits of food stuck between teeth.

The plaque provides a lifelong record of what went in the Neanderthals’ mouths and the bacteria that lived in their guts, said study co-author Alan Cooper, director of the Australian Centre for Ancient DNA in Adelaide. “It’s like a fossil,” he said.

From the oldest plaque ever to be genetically analyzed, the team concluded the Belgian Neanderthals ate a diet of woolly rhino, wild sheep and mushrooms, living a hunter-gatherer lifestyle 42,000 years ago.

“Those from El Sidron Cave, on the other hand, showed no evidence for meat consumption, but appeared instead to have a largely vegetarian diet comprising pine nuts, moss, mushrooms and tree bark,” Cooper said.

El Sidron at the time was in a densely forested environment, added the study’s lead author, Laura Weyrich, also from ACAD.

“In contrast, the Spy Neanderthals were living in a steppe-like environment, so it’s easy to picture large, beastly animals wandering around as a major source of food,” she said.

“I do wonder what rhino tastes like,” said Weyrich. “I’m not a big fan of sheep. I think I’ll take the rhino.”

There were no signs of meat in the diet of the two 50,000-year-old Spanish Neanderthals, but calling them vegetarians would be a stretch, Cooper said. Their own bones showed that they were eaten by cannibals.

The two specimens in Spain were a female adult and a teenage male, who wasn’t a son or brother but may have been some other relative according to their DNA, Weyrich said.

The young male was obviously sick, with an infected mouth and other injuries, she said. But on his teeth — and only his — were two residues. One was from the poplar tree where doctors would later get a key ingredient in aspirin, and the other was from mold that had a version of the antibiotic penicillin.

The primitive penicillin was a surprise, Cooper said. It is too premature to say the mold was being used for that purpose, but “it does make me wonder,” he said.

The youngster’s fossilized jawbone reveals the ravages of an abscess, and his dental plaque contained the remnants of an intestinal parasite that causes acute diarrhea, “so clearly he was quite sick,” the researchers wrote in the journal Nature.

“Apparently, Neanderthals possessed a good knowledge of medicinal plants and their various anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties, and seem to be self-medicating,” Cooper said.

“Certainly, our findings contrast markedly with the rather simplistic view of our ancient relatives in popular imagination,” he added.

The sick Spanish Neanderthal was the only one with traces of poplar or Penicillium in his dental plaque.

The research gives direct evidence for what was already suspected about Neanderthals’ diverse diets and use of medicine, said University of Colorado Museum’s Paola Villa, who wasn’t part of the study. She called the new study “very significant.”

Neanderthals went extinct about 37,000 years ago, about 26,000 years before their dinners, the woolly rhinos, she said.

This coincided more or less with the arrival of homo sapiens out of Africa, where modern humans emerged some 200,000 years ago.

The study is the latest to recast our long-extinct cousins, long thought of as thick-skulled and slow-witted, in a more positive light.

Other recent findings have started to paint a picture of Neanderthals as sophisticated beings who made cave art, took care of the elderly, buried their dead and may have been the first jewelers — though they were probably also cannibals.

In 2012, a study in the German journal Naturwissenschaften said Neanderthals appeared to have used medicinal herbs such as yarrow and chamomile.

Neanderthals and homo sapiens interbred, leaving a small contribution of less than 2 percent to the DNA of all humans except for people from Africa, where Neanderthals never lived.