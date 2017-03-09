Trump said no longer likes WikiLeaks, has long feared wiretaps

When WikiLeaks published the hacked emails of Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager last year, then-candidate Donald Trump had one thing to say: “I love WikiLeaks.”

But there wasn’t a lot of love from the Trump administration Wednesday, after WikiLeaks published thousands of documents described as secret files about CIA hacking tools.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer answered questions on the latest WikiLeaks disclosure by saying that leaks of national security or classified information should have everybody “outraged.”

“This is the kind of disclosure that undermines our country, our security and our well-being,” he said.

The hacking tools described in the documents published Tuesday by WikiLeaks are used to break into computers, mobile phones and even smart TVs from companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Samsung. The documents describe clandestine methods for bypassing or defeating encryption, antivirus tools and other protective security features intended to keep the private information of citizens and corporations safe from prying eyes. U.S. government employees, including Trump, use many of the same products and internet services purportedly compromised by the tools.

Spicer wouldn’t confirm the authenticity of the hacks, saying it is not the government’s policy to do so. But he insisted there is a “double standard” in the way Congress and other Democrats are responding to this latest revelation.

Regarding Clinton, Spicer said, “There was complete outrage about the leaks that occurred; members calling for investigations to the leaks.”

After WikiLeaks released the hacked emails of Clinton campaign manager John Podesta last summer, Trump noted, “It’s amazing how nothing is secret today!”

WikiLeaks had also published thousands of emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee. Back then, Trump dismissed suggestions by Democrats, including his general election opponent, that the Russian government was behind the hacking, saying it was “probably China, or it could be somebody sitting in his bed.”

Trump added, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” referring to personal emails Clinton held back during an investigation into her use of a personal server while she was secretary of state. “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press. Let’s see if that happens,” he said.

After the election, Trump acknowledged the intelligence community’s assessment, saying Russia was probably behind the DNC hacking.

But on Tuesday, Spicer staunchly pushed back on suggestions that the administration was changing its tune now that it has been targeted.

Spicer said there is a “big difference” between disclosing Podesta’s private emails “and his undermining of Hillary Clinton and his thoughts on her on a personal nature, and the leaking of classified information. There is a massive, massive difference between those two things.”

He added, “It’s interesting that we’re hearing not as much outrage now when it comes to some of our issues of national security.”

Trump echoed the distinction in his February news conference, adding, “If John Podesta said that about me and he was working for me, I would have fired him so fast your head would have spun.”

Long before he tweeted about wiretaps, Trump also worried about who was listening in on his calls.

As a real estate mogul and reality TV star — well before he alleged on Twitter that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones during the campaign — Trump expressed regular concern that his phone lines were not secure, according to three former Trump Organization executives.

At times he talked about possible listening devices and worried that he was being monitored, two executives said. In other times, he was doing the monitoring. One of the executives said Trump occasionally taped his own phone conversations using an old-school tape recorder, although Trump once denied this.

“I assume when I pick up my telephone, people are listening to my conversations anyway, if you want to know the truth,” Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Dec. 1, 2015, when asked about NSA spying powers. “It’s pretty sad commentary, but I err on the side of security.”

The former Trump Organization employees, whose collective tenure with the company spanned decades, detailed Trump’s concern for surveillance on condition of anonymity because they feared retribution for disclosing internal practices.

A spokeswoman for the White House didn’t return an email seeking comment on Trump’s past use of, or concern about, possible surveillance.

Trump is hardly the only private businessperson concerned with security, experts said.

Rob Kimmons, a Houston-based private investigator who Trump hired to monitor the activities of another private detective his first wife had hired during their divorce, said wealthy individuals and businesspeople concerned about both thieves and competitors often engage in counter-surveillance.

“It’s more common than people think,” he said.

But to the former executives, Trump’s recent accusations felt familiar.

The president claimed in a series of early morning tweets over the weekend that his predecessor in the White House had ordered that Trump’s phones in Trump Tower be monitored in October, suggesting that “a good lawyer could make a great case” out of it. A spokesman for Obama immediately denied the claims and neither Trump nor the White House has offered any proof to substantiate them.

It wasn’t the first time that worry was expressed. During his presidential bid, Trump campaign aides mentioned suspicions that their offices in Trump Tower were being bugged and that their communications were being monitored, though there was never any proof of that.

Others have claimed Trump recorded their own conversations with him.

In 2000, a reporter for Fortune wrote in a story questioning Trump’s stated net worth that the then-real estate mogul “admitted he had begun taping” a conversation in which he threatened to sue the publication, a practice confirmed by one of the former Trump executives.

But when asked about tape-recording in a 2007 deposition by lawyers representing journalist Tim O’Brien, Trump denied he had done so, arguing he may have warned journalists that he would tape record in order to keep them honest.

“I think I might have said I want to tape,” Trump testified.