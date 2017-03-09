Iraqi forces view Mosul museum’s devastation as they gird for advance on Old City

Iraqi forces worked to clear bombs and flush out any remaining jihadis in retaken areas of west Mosul Wednesday to set the stage for an offensive against the Old City.

Supported by U.S.-led airstrikes, the forces have made steady progress in their battle to seize Iraq’s second city from the Islamic State group, announcing the recapture of three more areas on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi vowed he would “not hesitate” to strike jihadis in neighboring countries as well if they posed a threat, after Iraq carried out air raids in Syria last month.

Iraqi forces have recaptured a series of neighborhoods in Mosul as well as the provincial government headquarters and the museum where IS militants infamously filmed themselves destroying priceless artefacts.

The jihadis are under mounting pressure from twin U.S.-backed ground offensives targeting Mosul and their other main stronghold, Raqqa in Syria.

IS overran large areas of both countries in 2014, declaring a cross-border “caliphate” in territory it controlled, but has since lost ground.

Iraqi forces launched the massive operation to retake Mosul on Oct. 17, first recapturing its eastern side before setting their sights on its smaller but more densely populated west.

The jihadis have fought back with suicide car bombs, roadside bombs, snipers and weaponized drones.

The focus on Wednesday was on clearing the newly retaken areas and defusing bombs in booby-trapped houses, said Lt. Col. Abdulamir al-Mohammedawi of the elite Rapid Response Division.

The battle for the Old City may see some of the toughest fighting in west Mosul.

“The liberation of the city center is a first and very important step for beginning the liberation of the Old City,” Mohammedawi said, referring to an area near the Old City that Iraqi forces have recaptured in recent days.

“The Old City is a very difficult area” of narrow streets and closely spaced houses, he said.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians are believed to still be trapped under jihadi rule in the Old City, where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed a “caliphate” in his only public appearance, in July 2014.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command (JCC) said Wednesday the elite Counter-Terrorism Service had recaptured the neighborhoods of Al-Mansur, Al-Shuhada al-Oula and Al-Shuhada al-Thaniya in west Mosul.

It said soldiers and pro-government militiamen had retaken Badush prison northwest of Mosul where IS reportedly killed up to 600 people execution-style and also were said to have held more than 500 kidnapped women from the Yazidi minority.

The JOC did not specify whether anyone was still being held at the prison when it was recaptured.

The fighting in the city’s western districts has forced more than 51,000 people to flee their homes, says the International Organization for Migration.

But 750,000 people are believed to have remained in west Mosul under IS, whose fighters have used civilians as human shields to defend themselves from approaching forces.

“We couldn’t go outside because of the IS fighters,” said Manhal, a 28-year-old resident of Al-Danadan, a district now under Iraqi control.

“Those who went out were taken hostage. The fighting was very violent. Mortar rounds fell on our roof and inside our yard,” he added.

Federal police said anti-IS forces were now setting up defenses in recaptured areas of Mosul as they eyed the next phase.

“Berms and barriers were set up to protect (the) forces and they began search operations in Al-Dawasa and Al-Danadan and Al-Agaidat areas to find (IS) remnants to prepare for the completion of offensive operations,” said Lt. Gen. Raed Shakir Jawdat.

In neighboring Syria, a U.S.-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters has been advancing on Raqqa and on Monday they reached the Euphrates River cutting the main road to the partly IS-held city of Deir Ezzor downstream.

Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies meanwhile have pushed south from the Turkish border and driven IS out of the northern town of Al-Bab.

Russian-backed government troops have swept eastward from Syria’s second city Aleppo and seized a swath of countryside from the jihadis.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said heavy Russian bombing struck IS positions near the town of Al-Khafsah, where regime forces retook a key water pumping station the day before.

State television said more than 260 explosive devices had been defused at the pumping station as the area was cleared for work to start on restoring water to Aleppo city.

An AFP correspondent saw dozens of trucks and cars full of suitcases and bedding waiting on the road between Al-Khafsah and the town of Manbij.

“The shelling began and we fled — wherever we found somewhere safe, we’d settle there,” said Abu Hammoud, an elderly man who left his home near the pumping station.

“We need help for the children. They’re sleeping in the open air. There’s no food here. Everyone can see us, but no one is doing anything.”

The antiquities museum in Mosul is meanwhile in ruins. Piles of rubble fill exhibition halls and a massive fire in the building’s basement has reduced hundreds of rare books and manuscripts to ankle-deep drifts of ash.

Associated Press reporters were granted rare access to the museum on Wednesday after Iraqi forces retook it from the Islamic State group the day before.

After examining AP photographs of the destruction, two Iraqi archaeologists confirmed that many of the artifacts destroyed by IS were the original ancient stone statues dating back thousands of years, rather than replicas as some Iraqi officials and experts previously claimed.

IS captured Mosul in 2014 and released a video the following year showing fighters smashing artifacts in the museum with sledgehammers and power tools. The voice narrating the IS video justified the acts with verses from the Quran referencing the prophet Mohammed’s destruction of idols in the Kaaba.

“These statues and idols, these artifacts, if God has ordered its removal, they became worthless to us even if they are worth billions of dollars,” the narration said.

The sacking of the Mosul museum was just a single act in nearly three years of systematic destruction of Iraq’s cultural heritage at the hands of IS. The militants leveled ancient palaces, temples and churches throughout Nineveh province and beyond, often releasing videos boasting of their acts. IS has even demolished some mosques, saying they were used to venerate saints, which IS considers a form of polytheism.

Inside the Mosul museum’s main exhibition hall, the floor was littered with the jagged remains of an ancient Assyrian bull statue and fragments from cuneiform tablets.

“These are the remains of a lamassu and the lions of Nimrud,” Layla Salih, an Iraqi archaeologist and former curator of the Mosul museum said as she examined AP photographs of the remains. Salih said when IS took over Mosul, the museum housed two massive lamassu statues — winged lions recovered from the ancient Assryrian city of Nimrud.

“They were priceless,” she said, “they were in perfect condition.”

Hiba Hazim Hamad, a former archaeology professor in Mosul, confirmed Salih’s assessment, saying she believed the building held hundreds of ancient artifacts at the time IS overran the city, “thousands if you count the small pieces,” she added.

Adjoining rooms on the two main floors were largely empty save for a set of carved wooden coffins and doors left untouched. There were also smaller piles of rubble from what appeared to be additional destroyed artifacts, but the stones were crushed beyond recognition.

Hamad said these could be the remains of destroyed replicas, but even if replicas were on display, the original pieces would have still been inside the museum in the basement safe when IS overran the building.

“It’s standard procedure for all museums (in Iraq),” she said referring to the practice of keeping the most valuable pieces locked away from view.

Mosul’s antiquities museum — built in the 1970s and the second-largest in Iraq — once housed priceless Mesopotamian artifacts dating back thousands of years and a collection of rare Islamic and pre-Islamic texts.

“Daesh came to Iraq to destroy our heritage because they don’t have their own,” said Federal Police Cpl. Abbas Muhammad, using the Arabic acronym for the group. Muhammad was one of the first to enter the building after it was retaken from IS Tuesday and was holding the site with a handful of other troops on Wednesday.

The museum now effectively marks the front line in the fight against IS for Mosul’s western half after Iraqi forces retook it during a push up along the Tigris River. Troops have turned one of its halls and its garden into a makeshift base, placing machine gunners at the building’s corners under olive trees and blocking nearby roads with rubble, old cars and mounds of dirt.

The territory IS overran in Syria and Iraq is home to some of the region’s most important historical sites and monuments. The extremist group is also believed to have looted ancient artifacts in order to sell them on the black market to finance its operations.

Lamia al-Gaylani, an Iraqi archaeologist who has been working in the field of preservation in Iraq since the 1960s, said IS destroyed Iraq’s heritage in an effort to erase the country’s identify and legitimize their own state in its place.

“They want their own history,” she said. “Especially in a city like Mosul where the people are very proud of their history, I think (IS) did this as a form of revenge.”

While al-Gaylani said destruction like what was wrought at Mosul’s museum sparked outrage across Iraq, she said she worries that that anger won’t necessarily translate to better protection in the future for the heritage Iraq has left.

“Most Iraqi people are focused on their own survival,” she said, “and the government is not concerned with heritage.”

A handful of history books remained in the main entryway of the museum beside a bag of placards from old exhibits.

They describe flint objects found in Nineveh dating back to about 4,000 BC, copper oil lamps discovered in Ur dating back to 2,600 BC and Sumerian statues dating back to 2,050 BC.

“Mosul is the heart of Iraqi civilization,” said Federal Police Maj. Muhammad al-Jabouri, a Mosul native from a nearby neighborhood.

“When I heard how Daesh destroyed this place,” he said, as his eyes filled with tears. “Death would have been a greater mercy for me.”