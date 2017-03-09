Moritomo Gakuen faces more fraud claims as call for Diet testimony grows

Fresh allegations of fraud have hit scandal-plagued Moritomo Gakuen, the private Osaka educational operation that advocates nationalist, prewar values, as the prefecture on Thursday launched a new investigation into an elementary school Moritomo plans to open next month.

The city of Osaka said Thursday it is looking into new allegations that Junko Kagoike, the wife of Moritomo Gakuen President Yasunori Kagoike, accepted ¥10 million in municipal aid under the condition that she work regularly at an Osaka-affiliated nursery school. The announcement came after local media reports said she spent little time at the school, in violation of her agreement.

The latest revelation follows news on Wednesday that Moritomo Gakuen submitted three sets of contracts with three different figures for construction cost estimates for the land beside its new elementary school. The documents were sent to the Osaka Prefectural Government, the land ministry and Kansai Airports, the operator of Itami airport which managed the land before the sale.

The contract sent to the land ministry, in the hope of receiving more subsidies to offset the expense, said construction costs would total about ¥2.38 billion. The one sent to the Osaka Prefectural Government estimated costs at ¥756 million in the hope of easing concerns that the new school couldn’t afford the land. And the one sent to Kansai Airports, in the expectation of receiving noise-related subsidies, totaled about ¥1.55 billion.

It was also announced Thursday that Osaka Prefecture is carrying out an investigation to determine whether Kagoike not only falsified the cost estimate but also whether the new school had secured adequate staff before opening. At least one teacher claimed Wednesday that while his name appeared on a list of teachers in the application to the prefecture, he had turned the job down.

Prior to the announcement of Thursday’s investigation, officials said that in addition to possibly refusing to approve the opening of Moritomo’s elementary school, Mizuho no Gakuen, they might also levy a fine if records are proven to have been falsified. Moritomo may also be forced to wait several years before applying again.

In Tokyo, opposition parties continued calling for the president of the school operator to appear before the Diet to explain how his company obtained a piece of land valued at ¥956 million for just ¥134 million. The four main opposition parties — the Democratic Party, the Japanese Communist Party, the Social Democratic Party and the Liberal Party — are facing opposition from the ruling coalition, especially the Liberal Democratic Party, over the matter. Representatives of the opposition parties will visit Osaka on March 16, the day the prefecture will formally determine the new school’s fate.

Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui on Wednesday also said he supports calls for Kagoike to testify in the Diet.

“I want the Diet to decide to summon Kagoike as an unsworn witness,” he said. “It’s best to hear from him directly about the land deal.”

Elsewhere, Defense Minister Tomomi Inada also found herself under fire in the Diet for remarks she made Wednesday defending the spirit of Moritomo’s educational philosophy, saying that Japan needed to return to that spirit.

Inada made the remarks the same day in response to a report in the weekly Shukan Bunshun magazine that her husband, lawyer Ryuji Inada, represented a failed Moritomo Gakuen school in 2003 before she became a Diet member. Both have refused to comment on the report.

As concerns mount in Osaka and the Diet over the land deal, questions also continue over whether Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife Akie, who gave a speech at Moritomo’s kindergarten in September 2015, did so as private citizen or a public figure. She was accompanied by civil servants who paid their own way, but was introduced as the prime minister’s wife. Still, Abe has said in the Diet she went in a private capacity.

Akie appeared at three events in Tokyo Wednesday to celebrate International Women’s Day, but avoided direct answers about her role with Moritomo Gakuen and how she feels about Kagoike. She agreed to serve as honorary vice principal of the new school in September 2015 but resigned last month after the land deal and allegations of hate speech against Chinese and Koreans on the part of the school came to light.

“People who are criticizing me have various differences in thoughts and ideas,” she said at one event.