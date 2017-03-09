Nikkei Snaps four-session losing streak on yen’s fall

The benchmark Nikkei average snapped its four-session losing streak on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, supported by the yen’s weakening against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 64.55 points, or 0.34 percent, to end at 19,318.58. On Wednesday, the key market gauge lost 90.12 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 4.43 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,554.68, after shedding 4.79 point the previous day.

Tokyo stocks attracted buybacks as the yen fell against the dollar after U.S. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s private-sector jobs data for February, released on Wednesday, far exceeded market expectations.

But the market’s topside was limited, with investors taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of the release on Friday of the U.S. government’s job data for February and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy-setting meeting from Tuesday, brokers said.

Active buying was held in check also due to a fall in U.S. equities on Wednesday following a plunge in New York crude oil futures prices, brokers said.

But buying on dips supported the Tokyo market’s downside after the Nikkei average had lost about 310 points in the past four sessions, said an official of a major securities firm.

“A sense of ease spread among market players as the dollar rose above ¥114,” said Masashi Itoga of Mito Securities Co.’s Investment Information Department.

Still, stock prices “moved in a narrow range” as there were few other trading incentives in Japan, said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,216 to 625 in the TSE’s first section, while 163 issues were unchanged.

Trading volume fell to 1.60 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.63 billion shares.

The weaker yen buoyed such export-oriented names as automaker Toyota, tire manufacturers Bridgestone and Yokohama Rubber, electronic parts producer Murata Manufacturing and technology firm Hitachi.

Other major winners included shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, optical equipment maker Olympus and parcel delivery firm Yamato Holdings.

By contrast, oil companies JX Holdings, Cosmo Energy, Showa Shell and Inpex met with selling due to lower crude oil future prices.

Steel makers Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and JFE Holdings were also downbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average finished up 60 points at 19,310.