Dollar rises above ¥114.50 on lift in U.S. long-term interest rates

The dollar topped ¥114.50 in Tokyo trading on Thursday, lifted chiefly by a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates attributed to strong economic data.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.52-53, up from ¥113.88-89 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.0534-0535, down from $1.0559-0560, and at ¥120.64-65, up from ¥120.26-27.

The dollar was solid around ¥114.30-40 in early trading, carrying over its strength from overnight trading overseas, where the greenback drew strong demand after Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s U.S. private-sector jobs report for February turned out to be far stronger than market forecasts.

After rising to around ¥114.60, the dollar came under selling pressure and fell below ¥114.40 as Tokyo stocks failed to extend gains.

But the dollar rose back above ¥114.50 in the afternoon on renewed purchases, reflecting a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates and the resilience of Tokyo stocks, market sources said.

“Although the dollar was hit by selling when stocks turned lower, the U.S. currency’s downside was limited since many market participants believe that the U.S. Federal Reserve looks certain to conduct an interest rate increase at its policy-setting meeting next week,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage firm said.

The dollar later grew top-heavy at levels around ¥114.50 as market players refrained from stepping up dollar buying before upcoming economic events, including Friday’s release of the U.S. government’s jobs data for February, market sources said.