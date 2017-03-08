Miyagi governor mulls fourth term to keep focus on disaster recovery

Miyagi Gov. Yoshihiro Murai has suggested he is willing to seek a fourth term in order to take the lead on issues in the prefecture like reconstruction from the devastating March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

“In terms of hardware, reconstruction has been making very smooth progress,” Murai said in a recent interview, noting that the construction of 80 percent of public housing planned for disaster survivors has been completed.

Moving forward, people in the disaster areas will face the need to move from temporary housing and form new communities where such public housing has been built, Murai said.

“We need to listen to every person in the disaster areas and meet their needs with patience,” he said.

While recognizing that construction demand in the disaster areas will inevitably shrink, Murai said the prefecture will have continued demand for measures to fix aging facilities.

He said his government intends to map out maintenance and management plans for such facilities on a long-term basis, including the possibility of rebuilding, while reforming the public bidding system for construction projects in a way that protects local businesses.

The governor also said he wants the central government to further promote deregulation.

Sendai Airport was privatized last July and saw growth in flight traffic, while the terminal building will be revamped, he said.

“We have almost reached the point where we can no longer rely on taxpayers’ money to promote reconstruction,” Murai said. “What is important for the government is to create an environment for pushing ahead with reconstruction by private-sector funds.”

With his four-year term due to expire this fall, the governor suggested that he will seek a fourth term if he finds “more things to do” and “the motivation and physical strength” to tackle them.

“I have things I want to do, but I will not announce my bid (for re-election) anytime soon,” Murai said.