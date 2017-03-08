2013 soil test turned up high levels of arsenic at Tsukiji fish market site

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that it had found arsenic levels 2.4 times above the legal limit in soil at the Tsukiji fish market site in 2013.

It was the first time contaminants were detected in the Tsukiji soil but the metropolitan government said the site is being covered with concrete and other materials so there will be no risk to public health.

The arsenic was detected during a soil pollution probe that was conducted from May to June 2013 to check whether excavated soil from road construction taking place south of the Tsukiji market was meeting environmental quality standards.

Other than arsenic, levels of fluoride detected were 1.6 times more than the safety standard.

The metro government reportedly said it did not disclose the findings because there have been other cases where contaminants are detected in soil during construction work that remain undisclosed.

The metro government plans to conduct another soil contamination investigation on the Tsukiji site soon, but it will take several months to learn the results.

Last year, the metropolitan government compiled a separate report that said the Tsukiji fish market site may be contaminated by chemicals used in a postwar dry-cleaning plant.