Nikkei drops for fourth session amid wait-and-see mood

The key Nikkei average fell for the fourth straight session on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, amid a growing wait-and-see mood ahead of closely watched events, in particular the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision next week.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 90.12 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 19,254.03. On Tuesday, the key market gauge lost 34.99 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 4.79 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,550.25, after edging up 0.14 points the previous day.

In the absence of major trading incentives, Tokyo stocks came under the pressure of selling to lock in profits after posting gains last week.

A fall in the U.S. equities on Tuesday and a halt to the yen’s weakening against the dollar also weighed on the Tokyo market.

Investors refrained from buying stocks actively, waiting for the Fed’s two-day policy-setting meeting from Tuesday and the U.S. government’s February jobs data to be announced on Friday, brokers said.

Stock prices lost further ground “due to a wave of small-lot selling amid thin trading,” an official of a major securities house said.

Market players retreated to the sidelines prior to Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s U.S. private-sector jobs report for February, to be announced later on Wednesday, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

But the market’s downside was supported by buying on dips and hopes for exchange-traded fund buying by the Bank of Japan, Miura added.

Buy orders concentrated on “small- and medium-cap issues,” said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,073 to 771 in the TSE’s first section, while 160 issues were unchanged.

Trading volume grew to 1.63 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.58 billion shares.

Drugmakers Astellas, Takeda, Dai-ichi Sankyo, Shionogi and Chugai Pharmaceutical were downbeat, after their U.S. peers met with selling in New York trading on Tuesday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed vow to bring down drug prices.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho as well as brokerage firm Nomura also finished on the minus side.

Other major losers included department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi, automaker Isuzu and tire maker Sumitomo Rubber.

By contrast, Nintendo attracted purchases, with investors taking heart from brisk sales of its new game console Nintendo Switch, released on Friday, brokers said.

Also on the plus side were home builder Sekisui House as well as insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average fell 100 points to 19,250.