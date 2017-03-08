Dollar steady around ¥113.90 in Tokyo

The dollar was steady around ¥113.90 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday after fluctuating narrowly amid a growing wait-and-see mood due to a dearth of fresh trading incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.88-89, up slightly from ¥113.82-82 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0559-0560, down from $1.0597-0598, and at ¥120.26-27, down from ¥120.63-63.

After moving around ¥¥114 in early trading, the dollar fell below ¥113.80, pressured by falls in U.S. long-term interest rates and Tokyo stock prices.

The dollar picked up briefly after Tokyo stocks recouped some of their early losses, but came under renewed selling pressure and dropped below ¥113.70 after news that China suffered a trade deficit in February, market sources said.

Still, the dollar resisted falling further thanks to buying on dips.

In late hours, the U.S. currency bounced back to around ¥113.90 on buying prompted by a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates.

While the dollar remained weak in the afternoon, market players apparently refrained from stepping up dollar selling on the back of expectations for an interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month, the sources said.

“As the market lacked major trading incentive other than stock price fluctuations, currency trading was mostly dominated by position-adjustment moves,” an official of a foreign exchange brokerage firm said.

“Players are finding it difficult to trade actively” ahead of the release on Friday of the closely watched U.S. jobs data for February, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.