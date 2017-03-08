South Korean court to rule on Park’s fate Friday

South Korea’s highest court said Wednesday it will rule this week on whether impeached President Park Geun-hye should permanently step down over a corruption scandal or be reinstated, a decision that could radically reshape the country’s political landscape.

If the Constitutional Court formally unseats Park on Friday, the country will have to hold a presidential election within 60 days. For Park to be removed, at least six of the court’s eight remaining justices need to support the impeachment motion filed by lawmakers, which accuses the president of a wide range of charges including extortion, bribery, abuse of power and leaking government secrets.

South Korea’s opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach Park in December, following weeks of massive protests over suspicions that she conspired with a longtime confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allowed the friend to secretly manipulate state affairs.

Both opponents and supporters of Park held fierce rallies that divided the streets of the capital, and the court’s ruling is likely to further polarize the country’s electorate, already sharply split along generational and ideological lines.

Park has apologized for putting trust in her jailed friend, Choi Soon-sil, but has denied any legal wrongdoing.

Investigations into the scandal have led to arrests of former government officials, top aides and businessmen, including Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong, who is suspected of bribing Park and Choi in exchange for business favors.

Park has denied prosecutors’ requests for interviews and a search of her presidential office. She also refused to appear at the impeachment trial, which finished arguments on Feb. 27.

The last time South Korean lawmakers voted to impeach a president, in 2004, the court reinstated late liberal President Roh Moo-hyun after two months, saying allegations of minor election law violations and incompetence weren’t enough to justify his removal.

Some experts believe there is a higher chance that the court will uphold Park’s impeachment because the charges against her are more serious.