China warns U.S., South Korea of ‘consequences’ for deploying missile system

China has said it will take unspecified measures against a U.S. missile system being deployed in S. Korea, and warned that Washington and Seoul will bear the consequences.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said at a regular briefing Tuesday that China “firmly opposes” the deployment of the missile defense system, after U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed for it arrived in South Korea.

Geng Shuang said China will “definitely be taking necessary measures to safeguard our own security interest.”

Geng added that “all consequences” resulting from that will be borne by the U.S. and South Korea.

The equipment arrived Tuesday, a day after North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan.