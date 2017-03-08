China urges steps by U.S. and the two Koreas to avoid ‘head-on collision’

China on Wednesday called on North Korea to suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the U.S. and South Korea halting military war games to avoid what it called a “head-on collision.”

“To defuse the looming crisis on the peninsula, China proposes that as a first step, the DPRK may suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the halt of the large-scale U.S.-ROK exercises,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, using the acronyms for the two Koreas.

“The two sides are like two accelerating trains coming toward each other with neither side willing to give way,” Wang said at a news conference on the sidelines of China’s annual parliament session.

“The question is, are the two sides really ready for a head-on collision? Our priority now is to flash the red light and apply the brakes on both trains.”

A cascade of events have led to a dramatic spike in tensions in Northeast Asia.

Pyongyang blasted at least four missiles across the ocean toward Japan on Monday; three of them splashed down within Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Seoul and Washington have begun annual joint military exercises that always infuriate Pyongyang.

And the U.S. has started deploying an anti-missile system that is directed at North Korea but which Beijing sees as a threat to its defense interests.

“This ‘suspension for suspension’ can help us break out of the security dilemma and bring the parties back to the negotiating table,” Wang said of his proposal.

In New York on Tuesday, the United Nations Security Council strongly condemned the North’s recent launches and expressed serious concern over Pyongyang’s “increasingly destabilizing behavior.”

The strong condemnation came in a U.S.-drafted statement that was unanimously approved by the council despite U.S. tensions with China over Washington’s deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile-defense system in South Korea.

The council described the missile tests as a “grave violation” of U.N. resolutions barring North Korea from developing missile technology and vowed to “take further significant measures.”

Council members were to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday at the request of the United States and Japan to discuss Monday’s launches, which the North said were part of a training exercise for a strike on U.S. bases in Japan.

Council members said in the statement that North Korea’s activities “increase tension in the region and beyond as well as the risk of a regional arms race.”

The United States circulated the draft statement ahead of the meeting amid tensions with China over the U.S. move to deploy the THAAD system.

The U.S. Pacific Command said Monday that the Americans had begun deploying the THAAD system to South Korea to defend the South from a North Korean attack.

China responded that it was “firmly opposed” to the deployment and vowed to “resolutely take necessary measures” to defend its security interests.

China, a permanent council member and Pyongyang’s main ally, has argued that deployment of THAAD would further destabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The council has imposed six sets of sanctions on North Korea. Two were adopted last year to significantly ramp up the sanctions and deny Kim Jong Un’s regime hard-currency revenue.

A recent report by a U.N. panel of experts said North Korea was resorting to ingenious ways to circumvent sanctions by setting up front companies, notably in China and Malaysia.

The report raised questions about China’s commitment to implement sanctions against North Korea.

The council called on all U.N. members to redouble their efforts to ensure that they comply with the sanctions resolutions.

Also Tuesday, the U.S. State Department announced that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will make his first trip to Asia next week and meet with senior officials to discuss the North’s recent missile tests and U.S. economic and security interests in the region.

He will arrive in Japan on March 15, continue on to South Korea on March 17 and visit China on March 18 and 19.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump faces a growing test of resolve after Trump vowed while campaigning to get tough on North Korea. Trump’s aides are pressing to complete a strategy review on how to counter Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear threats.