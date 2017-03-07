Trump quietly inks new travel ban that excludes Iraq but rights groups still see Muslims targeted

President Donald Trump on Monday signed a reworked version of his controversial travel ban Monday, aiming to withstand court challenges while still barring new visas for citizens from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shutting down America’s refugee program.

The revised travel order leaves Iraq off the list of banned countries but still affects would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

Trump privately signed the new order Monday while Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Attorney General Jeff Sessions formally unveiled the new edict. They did not take questions from reporters.

The low-key rollout was in contrast to the first version of the order, which Trump signed a week after his inauguration in a high-profile ceremony at the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes as Secretary of Defense James Mattis stood by.

In addition, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was not scheduled to hold an on-camera briefing Monday, leading to the appearance that the president was distancing himself from the order, which was a signature issue during his campaign and the first days of his presidency. The order also risks being overshadowed by unsubstantiated accusations Trump made over the weekend that former President Barack Obama had ordered the wiretapping of his phone during the campaign.

Trump officials say that even with the changes, the goal of the new order hasn’t changed: keeping would-be terrorists out of the United States while the government reviews the vetting system for refugees and visa applicants from certain parts of the world.

Tillerson described the new order Monday morning as “a vital measure for strengthening our national security.”

The original travel ban caused chaos at airports around the country as Homeland Security officials scrambled to interpret how it was to be implemented and travelers were detained before being sent back overseas or blocked from getting on airplanes abroad. The order quickly became the subject of several legal challenges and was put on hold last month by a federal judge in Washington state. The original order was rescinded Monday.

Kelly said Congress and others have been briefed about the order, which won’t take effect until March 16, and there should be no surprises. He called the effort “prospective” and reiterated that it applies only to refugees who aren’t already on their way to the United States and people seeking new visas.

The White House dropped Iraq from the list of targeted countries following pressure from the Pentagon and State Department, which noted Iraq’s role in fighting the Islamic State group. An Iraqi spokesman said the change marks a “positive step” and shows the countries have a “real partnership.”

Syrians are also no longer subjected to an indefinite ban, despite Trump’s insistence as a candidate that Syrians posed a serious security threat.

Sessions said Monday that national security is the driving force behind the ban and pointed to the cases of 300 people he said entered the United States as refugees who are now being investigated by the FBI as part of terrorism-related cases. He provided no details.

A senior Justice Department official earlier in the day cited the same statistic to reporters in a background call. The official refused repeated requests to provide any details about those cases, including the nationalities of the 300, or to say how long they have been in the United States.

The new order does not address concerns raised in a Homeland Security intelligence analysis obtained last month by The Associated Press that concluded there was insufficient evidence that citizens of the originally banned countries posed a terror threat to the U.S. The administration has played down the significance of that report.

According to a fact sheet distributed by the administration, Homeland Security officials will do a country-by-country review of the information that nations provide to the U.S. for visa and immigration decisions. Those countries will then have 50 days to comply with U.S. requests to update or improve that information.

The suspension of the refugee program is for 120 days, though refugees already formally scheduled for travel by the State Department will be allowed entry. When the suspension is lifted, the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. will be capped at 50,000 for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

The new version also removes language that would give priority to religious minorities. Critics had accused the administration of adding such language to help Christians get into the U.S. while excluding Muslims.

“I think people will see six or seven major points about this executive order that do clarify who was covered,” said presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway in an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”

Legal experts say the new order addresses some of the constitutional concerns raised by a federal appeals court about the initial ban, but leaves room for more legal challenges.

“It’s much clearer about how it doesn’t apply to groups of immigrants with more clearly established constitutional rights,” said University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck. “That’s a really important step.”

Removing language that would give priority to religious minorities helps address concerns that the initial ban was discriminatory, but its continued focus on Muslim-majority countries leaves the appearance that the order is a “Muslim ban,” Vladeck said.

“There’s still going to be plenty of work for the courts to do,” he said.

Iraq welcomed its removal from a revised U.S. travel ban on Monday, saying the move would strengthen its alliance with Washington as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces battle the Islamic State group in Mosul.

Iraq was among seven Muslim-majority countries whose nationals were temporarily banned from traveling to the United States in an earlier order issued by President Trump in January, which sparked worldwide outrage and was blocked by the courts.

The White House says the ban is needed to prevent would-be terrorists from entering the country while stricter vetting measures are put in place. But it removed Iraq from the list under pressure from the State Department and the Defense Department.

“Today our battle in Mosul is a battle that Iraqis are conducting on behalf of the entire world,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Jamal told The Associated Press, adding that the revision of the travel ban will “enhance” the U.S.-Iraqi partnership in that fight.

The original order angered many Iraqis, and prompted parliament to call for a reciprocal ban on Americans entering Iraq. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declined to impose such a measure.

The revised U.S. travel order is narrower and specifies that a 90-day ban on people from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen does not apply to those who already have valid visas.

A fact sheet detailing the order cited negotiations that resulted in Iraq agreeing to “increase cooperation with the U.S. government on the vetting of its citizens applying for a visa to travel to the United States.”

Thousands of American forces are in Iraq providing air support and logistical help for a massive operation to drive IS militants from Mosul. Smaller numbers of U.S. special operations forces are embedded with some Iraqi units.

Support from a U.S.-led coalition has been critical in the fight against IS, helping Iraqi forces to slowly roll back the militants over the past two and a half years. Iraqi forces are now in the midst of their toughest battle yet against IS as they push to retake Mosul’s west after the eastern half of the city was declared “full liberated” in January.

Iraqi troops on the front lines welcomed the revision to the travel ban while still expressing anger over the original order.

“To be honest, (the original ban) made me upset and that will not change,” said Sgt. Maj. Asad al-Asadi of Iraq’s special forces, who has been away from home battling IS for nearly three years. “I’ve lost three friends fighting terrorists and Trump calls me a terrorist.”

Secretary of State Tillerson declared Monday that Trump’s renewed ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries is “a vital measure for strengthening our national security.”

“With this order, President Trump is exercising his rightful authority to keep our people safe,” Tillerson said, after Trump signed a revised version of an order that had previously been thrown out by U.S. courts.

The original order triggered chaos and protests at U.S. airports as travelers with previously issued visas were turned away — including Iraqis who had worked alongside the U.S. military in combat.

Tillerson said his department had worked with Iraq to identify “multiple new security measures” that would be imposed to ensure that extremists are weeded out during the U.S. visa process.

“Iraq is an important ally in the fight to defeat ISIS, with their brave soldiers fighting in close coordination with America’s men and women in uniform,” Tillerson said.

Tillerson was appearing alongside Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security chief John Kelly. None of them took questions from the news media after their brief statements.

U.S. civil rights groups on Monday roundly slammed Trump’s revised immigration order as a “Muslim ban” in all but name, and vowed to keep fighting it in court.

“The Trump administration has conceded that its original Muslim ban was indefensible. Unfortunately, it has replaced it with a scaled-back version that shares the same fatal flaws,” said Omar Jadwat, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigrant Rights Project.

“The only way to actually fix the Muslim ban is not to have a Muslim ban,” Jadwat said in a statement.

“Instead, President Trump has recommitted himself to religious discrimination, and he can expect continued disapproval from both the courts and the people.”

The New York Immigration Coalition called the revised ban, which halts new visas for people from six majority-Muslim countries, “a mask for the same old hatred, fear and incompetence.”

“This is just one more example of the president’s concerted effort to divide this country and instill panic and fear in immigrant, refugee and Muslim communities,” said NYIC director Steven Choi.

Human Rights Watch said the changes to the original Jan. 27 order, which fell afoul of the Constitution because it appeared to overtly target Muslims, “are merely cosmetic.”

“President Trump still seems to believe you can determine who’s a terrorist by knowing which country a man, woman or child is from,” said the group’s U.S. immigration researcher, Grace Meng.

Rabbi Jack Moline, president of the Interfaith Alliance, said they expect as well to battle the revised order in court.

“Even in its slightly revised form, President Trump’s Muslim ban violates constitutional principles and undermines America’s standing in the world,” Moline said.

“We must be clear that discriminating against millions of people on the basis of their religion does nothing to make Americans safer.”

The United Farm Workers of America, a union fighting a separate Trump effort to expel millions of mostly Latino undocumented immigrants, branded the new travel ban “a grievous affront to the fundamental values that make America an exceptional nation.”