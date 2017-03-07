Top court drops plan to hear key transgender rights case as Trump camp ends ‘bathroom bill’ fight

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday scrapped plans to hear a major transgender rights case and threw out a lower court’s ruling in favor of a transgender Virginia student after President Donald Trump rescinded a policy protecting such youths under federal law.

The justices sent the case involving transgender high school student Gavin Grimm back to the same U.S. appeals court that last year ruled in Grimm’s favor, with the dispute centering on a federal anti-discrimination law, a constitutional issue and the Trump administration’s Feb. 22 action.

The move was the latest legal fallout from Trump’s extensive use of executive power in the opening weeks of his presidency and was at least a temporary setback for transgender rights.

The action came after Trump’s administration retracted a directive by former President Barack Obama’s administration telling public schools nationwide to let transgender students use bathrooms matching their gender identity.

Grimm, 17, was born female and identifies as male. Grimm, due to graduate from high school in June, sued the Gloucester County School Board to win the right to use the public school’s boys’ bathroom. Grimm argued the school’s refusal violated a federal anti-discrimination law called Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection under the law.

The justices sidestepped what would have been the Supreme Court’s first ruling on the issue of transgender rights and canceled arguments that had been scheduled for March 28.

“This is a detour, not the end of the road, and we’ll continue to fight for Gavin and other transgender people to ensure that they are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” said Joshua Block, an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer who represents Grimm.

The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in April 2016 sided with Grimm based on the Obama administration’s interpretation of the anti-discrimination law. It now gets a second chance to rule on the dispute, with its earlier decision — the first of its kind by a federal appeals court — wiped off the books.

Obama’s May 2016 guidance said that transgender students were protected under Title IX, which bars sex discrimination in education. The Trump administration’s move left the decision to the states. Both sides in the dispute had asked the justices to decide the case despite Trump’s rollback.

Title IX applies to federally funded schools. The question of whether it covers transgender students remains unresolved and is likely to reach the high court at some time.

Kerri Kupec, a lawyer with conservative Christian legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, which backed the school board, said the move by the high court was expected in light of Trump’s action.

“The 4th Circuit should affirm the plain meaning of Title IX, which protects boys’ and girls’ privacy in locker rooms, showers, and restrooms. School officials should be free to protect their students’ privacy, safety and dignity without federal government interference,” Kupec said.

The school board said in a statement that it “looks forward to explaining why its commonsense restroom and locker room policy is legal under the Constitution and federal law” when the case is taken up against by the 4th Circuit. The school board policy requires students to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender at birth.

The issue of allowing transgender people to use public bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity rather than their birth gender has become the latest flash-point in the long U.S. battle over lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights.

The matter heated up after North Carolina passed a Republican-backed law last year requiring people to use bathrooms matching their gender at birth in government buildings and public schools. The North Carolina law also blocked local measures protecting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from discrimination.

The Obama administration in May 2016 issued its nationwide guidance telling public schools that transgender students should be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice, and indicated that states could lose education funding if they did not comply.

That action infuriated many conservatives and prompted a Republican-led legal effort to fight it.

Block said Americans already are embracing transgender rights.

“While we’re disappointed that the Supreme Court will not be hearing Gavin’s case this term, the overwhelming level of support shown for Gavin and trans students by people across the country throughout this process shows that the American people have already moved in the right direction, and that the rights of trans people cannot be ignored,” Block said.

The Supreme Court in July 2016 voted 5-3 to temporarily block the appeals court decision from going into effect, a move that prevented Grimm from using the boys’ bathroom when the new school year began in September.

The Trump administration has been taking steps to drop the federal government’s legal fight against North Carolina’s “bathroom bill.”

The Justice Department wrote in a motion last week that it needs time to rethink its 2016 request to halt North Carolina’s requirement that transgender people use restrooms in many public buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates. The federal judge responded on Friday with a stay that freezes efforts started by lawyers working under President Obama to block the law with a preliminary injunction.

The Justice Department’s move was foreshadowed last month by the Trump administration’s reversal of guidelines that transgender students nationwide should be able to use school bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity.

Despite the Justice Department’s reversal, North Carolina residents challenging the law can press ahead with a separate lawsuit, but they’ve lost the dual punch provided by federal lawyers.

The fate of North Carolina’s law will also be heavily influenced by a separate Virginia case involving a transgender student seeking to use the boys’ bathroom. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court returned that case to a federal appeals court in Richmond.

The now-rescinded Obama administration guidelines formed the basis for a key argument that North Carolina was violating the federal Title IX law with the measure commonly referred to as House Bill 2. The state law also excludes gender identity and sexual orientation from statewide anti-discrimination protections.

Chris Brook, legal director for the North Carolina chapter of the ACLU, has said his legal team was preparing for the likelihood that the new Republican administration would pull out of the North Carolina case or rewrite the federal guidelines.

The Title IX argument is one of several by the ACLU, but it was the decisive factor in an August ruling that the state’s university system must allow three plaintiffs to use restrooms matching their gender identity while the case is pending.

But federal Judge Thomas Schroeder indicated that he wasn’t convinced by the ACLU’s arguments that House Bill 2 violates the U.S. Constitution. In response, the ACLU asked the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond to take another look at their constitutional arguments; the appeals court has scheduled a May hearing.

Meanwhile, the rest of the North Carolina case is on hold, pending the outcome of the Virginia transgender case that’s now back before the 4th Circuit.