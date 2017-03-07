Allied forces take key west Mosul bridge as Islamic State loses more ground in Iraq, Syria

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces captured the second of Mosul’s five bridges on Monday, giving a boost to their onslaught on Islamic State’s remaining stronghold in the western part of the city.

All of Mosul’s five bridges have been destroyed but the capture of the remaining parts on the west bank of the Tigris facilitates the movement of forces progressing up the river that cuts Mosul in two.

The bridge seized, al-Hurriya, is the second after one located farther south. Its capture shields the back of the forces advancing toward a nearby complex of government buildings.

“We control the western end of the bridge,” said a media officer with Rapid Response, the elite unit of the Interior Ministry leading the charge towards the complex.

Rapid Response and Federal Police units on Monday took the court of justice and Nineveh police directorate buildings, neither of which were used by Islamic State.

“In the coming hours our forces will raise the Iraqi flag over the governorate building,” Federal Police Brig. Gen. Shaalan Ali Saleh told Reuters.

Recapturing the area would help Iraqi forces attack the militants in the old city and mark a symbolic step toward restoring state authority over Mosul, even though the buildings are destroyed and not being used by Islamic State.

The battle for Mosul, which started on Oct. 17, will enter a more complicated phase in the densely populated old city where, the Iraqi military believes, several thousand militants are among the remaining civilian population, which aid agencies estimated to number 750,000 civilians at the start of the latest offensive.

Iraqi forces captured the eastern side of Mosul in January after 100 days of fighting and launched their attack on the districts west of the Tigris on Feb. 19.

The militants have barricaded streets with civilian vehicles and rigged them with explosives to hinder the advance of Iraqi forces who were also met with sniper, machinegun and mortar fire, as well as explosives dropped from drones.

Defeating Islamic State in Mosul would crush the Iraqi wing of the caliphate declared by the group’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in 2014, from Mosul’s grand Nuri mosque in the old city center, which is still under his followers’ control.

But they are also facing setbacks in Syria where U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces cut the last main road out of its capital there, Raqqa on Monday. Islamic State is also fighting off the Russian-backed Syrian army as well as Turkey and allied Syrian rebels.

Lined up against the militants in Mosul is a 100,000-strong force of Iraqi troops, Kurdish peshmerga fighters and Iranian-trained Shiite Muslim paramilitary groups.

More than 40,000 people fled their homes in the past week, bringing the total number of displaced since the start of the offensive to nearly 210,000, according to the United Nations.

Agencies say camps to accommodate them are nearly full even though the United Nations said last month that more than 400,000 people still in western Mosul could be displaced.

The Iraqi foreign ministry meanwhile expressed “deep relief” at U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to remove Iraq from a list of countries targeted in a U.S. travel ban.

“The decision is an important step in the right direction, it consolidates the strategic alliance between Baghdad and Washington in many fields, and at their forefront war on terrorism,” the ministry said in a statement.

As Iraqi forces advanced in west Mosul, fighters in neighboring Syria seized a key supply route to Raqqa Monday, as twin U.S.-backed offensives gained ground against the Islamic State group.

Supported by the U.S.-led anti-IS coalition, Iraqi forces and a Kurdish-Arab alliance in Syria are battling to push the jihadis from Mosul and Raqqa, the last two major urban centers under their control.

The Pentagon said it has sent extra troops into northern Syria to make sure competing forces in and around the town of Manbij remain focused on fighting IS rather than each other.

Intense fighting since last week has forced tens of thousands of people from their homes, raising fears for many more civilians still trapped in IS-held areas.

In Iraq, security forces retook a series of government buildings that were one of the targets of a renewed push in west Mosul launched Sunday, said the Joint Operations Command.

Iraq’s elite Rapid Response Division and federal police forces recaptured the Nineveh police headquarters, the courts complex and the water, electricity and sewage directorates.

And the Counter-Terrorism Service, the country’s premier special forces unit, retook Al-Sumood neighborhood, another target in the drive, and attacked Al-Mansur.

The operation to recapture west Mosul was launched on Feb. 19, but slowed due bad weather until a fresh push began on Sunday.

AFP reporters in west Mosul witnessed intense clashes, with heavy automatic weapons fire and clouds of black smoke billowing over the city.

Rapid Response forces were also close to Al-Hurriyah Bridge and the provincial government headquarters, said Lt. Col. Abdulamir al-Mohammedawi.

Mosul is divided by the Tigris River, and while bridges crossing it have either been damaged or destroyed, they would provide a link between the government-held east and IS-held west if they can be repaired or otherwise bridged.

Iraqi forces recaptured the western side of the fourth bridge, which is south of Al-Hurriyah, at the end of February.

The fighting in west Mosul has forced more than 50,000 people to flee, said the International Organization for Migration.

In Syria, U.S.-backed forces cut a key IS supply route between Raqqa and Deir Ezzor province.

The Syrian Democratic Forces seized control of the only major road linking Raqqa along the Euphrates valley to Deir Ezzor, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

“The route … linking Raqa to Deir Ezzor was cut this morning,” said a commander of the alliance of Kurdish and Arab forces.

The SDF has controlled Manbij since last year when it pushed out IS, but recently it has clashed with Turkish-backed forces.

On Monday U.S. defense department spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said “additional” American troops had entered Manbij on a “reassurance and deterrence mission.

Their task would be to ensure the Kurds and Turks — both US allies — stop attacking each other to focus on IS.

The SDF, dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), has benefited from air support, equipment and training provided by the U.S.-led coalition that has been carrying out airstrikes against IS in Syria and Iraq.

The alliance began its offensive against Raqqa in early November and has since seized swaths of territory.

Elsewhere in Syria, heavy regime airstrikes and shelling targeted the area around oil and gas fields in eastern Homs as regime forces battled IS, said the Observatory.

Government troops have advanced inside the Jazal field and seized most of it from IS, following up on the regime’s recapture of the city of Palmyra last week, the monitor added.

Activists said IS has imposed an “Afghan-style” dress code in Raqqa to help its fighters blend into the civilian population.

One of them, Abu Mohamed, said the aim was to “make it harder for airplanes and the Kurdish forces … to distinguish between civilians and Daesh (IS)”.

“Anyone who does not comply faces prison and a fine,” he said.

Around 66,000 people have fled north Syria in recent days, the U.N. said.

IS, which emerged from the chaos of Syria’s civil war to seize large parts of the country and Iraq in 2014, has lost much of the territory it once claimed.

On Monday EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc will host a conference on the post-conflict future of Syria with the U.N. in Brussels on April 5.

The Syrian conflict broke out in March 2011 with protests against President Bashar al-Assad and escalated into a complex war that has killed more than 310,000 people and displaced millions.