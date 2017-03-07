Students attend final graduation for schools closed by Fukushima nuclear disaster

Five high schools located near the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant have held their final graduation ceremonies before their planned closures in April.

Parents and alumni joined the ceremonies to congratulate a total of 111 graduates of the five high schools, all run by Fukushima Prefecture.

Futaba High School, originally located in one of the two host towns of the wrecked nuclear plant, held its last graduation ceremony Wednesday in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, for 11 seniors.

Futaba is in the designated no-go zone around the plant where radiation levels remain high.

With some 100 participants watching, including parents, the 11 graduates appeared tense as they received their graduation certificates from their principal, Minoru Ojima.

In a valedictorian speech, Ayumi Kikuchi, 18, said: “Although we were a small group and experienced a lot of difficulties, interacting with many people and students from other schools has encouraged us.

“We will brace ourselves to overcome the difficulties ahead of us,” she said.

The four other schools, including Namie High School and Futaba-shoyo Senior High School, held their ceremonies in the cities of Motomiya, Iwaki and Fukushima.

After residents evacuated from areas near Fukushima No. 1, where three reactors suffered meltdowns following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, the five high schools moved to locations in and out of Fukushima and continued classes in spaces offered by other schools or facilities.

Fukushima Prefecture decided to close the five schools in line with its decision to open a new school, Futaba Future High School, in the town of Hirono.