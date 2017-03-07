Ex-Tokyo Gov. Ishihara mulling legal action over Toyosu issue

Former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara has signaled his readiness to take legal action against the incumbent governor, Yuriko Koike, over her decision to postpone the relocation of the Tsukiji wholesale food market to the new Toyosu site.

In documents he sent to media organizations on Tuesday, Ishihara said that the Toyosu wholesale food market is safe and that Koike should be held responsible for failing to relocate the Tsukiji market in Chuo Ward to the Toyosu site in neighboring Koto Ward.

“If she continues to take no steps, I would have to consider taking legal action,” Ishihara said. Ishihara is making preparations for such action with his lawyers, according to the documents.

Koike told reporters at the Tokyo metropolitan government office that she is aware of Ishihara’s move. “We’ll examine the details,” she said.

Koike also said it would be better for Ishihara to explain what he did as Tokyo governor, rather than just expressing his indignation, as he did during sworn testimony on March 20 at a meeting of the metropolitan assembly’s special committee investigating the market relocation issue.

The Tsukiji market’s functions had been scheduled to be transferred to the Toyosu site in November 2016.

But Koike, who was elected Tokyo governor last July, made a decision the following month to postpone the relocation in the wake of revelations that work to lay fresh clean soil on the site had not been carried out at some facilities at the new market location, which previously hosted a gas plant.

Ishihara made the final decision on the food market relocation when he was Tokyo governor.

In the documents, Ishihara claimed that the market relocation should be conducted as quickly as possible because both the metropolitan government and assembly had approved the move.