Abe gets Trump backing ‘100 percent’ after North Korea missile threat entered ‘new phase’

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday he and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed that North Korea’s test-firing of ballistic missiles the previous day poses a “clear challenge” to the region and the international community and that the country’s missile threat has entered a “new phase.”

Trump told Abe in telephone talks in the morning that the United States stands by Japan “one hundred percent” and that he hopes Japan will trust him and the United States completely, according to the Japanese leader. Trump expressed Washington’s unwavering commitment to the security of Japan, a Japanese official said separately.

Abe told reporters the two leaders also agreed that the missile firing was a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions banning North Korea from developing and testing nuclear and ballistic missile technologies, adding that Japan will work closely with the United States and South Korea to deal with the North Korean threat.

“Japan and the United States confirmed that the latest missile firing by North Korea…is a clear challenge to the region and the international community, and that its threat has entered a new phase,” Abe said at the prime minister’s office.

With the Trump administration reportedly reviewing U.S. policy toward North Korea, including putting the country back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, Abe told Trump that Tokyo views positively his administration’s move, according to the official.

The Japanese leader also told his U.S. counterpart that Japan is ready to assume a “large role and responsibility to enhance the deterrence provided by the Japan-U.S. alliance,” and that it intends to start moving swiftly to make it happen, the official said.

The two leaders also agreed that the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries should hold so-called “two-plus-two” security talks soon.

North Korea fired ballistic missiles from an area near Tongchang-ri in the country’s northwest early Monday morning. Four missiles flew some 1,000 kilometers eastward before falling into the Sea of Japan some 300 to 350 km west of Akita Prefecture, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Three of them fell within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, a 200-nautical-mile offshore zone where the country has sovereign rights to explore and manage natural resources. No damage to ships or aircraft was reported.

Monday’s test-firing was the latest in a series of ballistic missile launches by North Korea and marked the third time North Korean missiles have landed within the Japanese EEZ. In September, three ballistic missiles fired by North Korea fell into the zone off Hokkaido.