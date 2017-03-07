North Korea says missile launches were part of training for striking U.S. bases in Japan

North Korea’s firing of a barrage of missiles Monday — what Prime Minister Shinzo Abe characterized as “a new level of threat” — was training for striking U.S. military bases in Japan, Pyongyang’s state media said Tuesday.

“Involved in the drill were Hwasong artillery units of the KPA Strategic Force tasked to strike the bases of the U.S. imperialist aggressor forces in Japan in contingency,” the report said.

North Korea demonstrated its growing military capabilities with the apparent simultaneous launch of the four ballistic missiles, three of which fell into the Sea of Japan.

Tuesday’s report by the official Korean Central News Agency said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had personally supervised the drill.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said they flew about 1,000 km and reached an altitude of about 260 km, with three of the missiles falling within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, 300 km to 350 km west of the Oga Peninsula in Akita Prefecture. The fourth missile fell near the EEZ, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 km) from Japan’s coastline.

KCNA said the four missiles were fired at the same time, quoting Kim as saying that they were “so accurate that they look like acrobatic flying corps in formation.”

It added that Kim had ordered the North’s Strategic Force “to keep highly alert as required by the grim situation in which an actual war may break out anytime, and get fully ready to promptly move, take positions and strike so that it can open fire to annihilate the enemies once the Party Central Committee issues an order.”

During Monday’s Upper House Budget Committee session, Abe condemned the provocation as “utterly intolerable” and noted the North’s accelerating technological advancements.

“(The test-firing) clearly shows that North Korea is now a new level of threat,” Abe said.

The prime minister also said “Japan will continue to coordinate closely with the United States, South Korea and other countries to strongly urge North Korea to exercise restraint.”

Although this is not the first time that North Korean missiles have fallen within Japan’s EEZ, a high-ranking official said that because four missiles were apparently fired simultaneously from the same location, the move represents a grave danger to Japan’s national security. In September, the North fired three ballistic missiles that also fell within Japan’s EEZ, some 200 km to 250 km off Okushiri Island, Hokkaido.