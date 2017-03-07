Moritomo Gakuen seen telling state school cost three times more to build that what it claimed on contract

The operator of a nationalist-bent school at the center of a questionable state land deal had reported to the land ministry that the cost of constructing an elementary school on the plot would total some ¥2 billion, nearly three times as high as the level included in a contract document it signed with a construction company, it was learned Monday.

The school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, based in the city of Osaka, submitted in July 2015 an application to the ministry for subsidies to help finance the construction of the elementary school, after the Osaka Prefectural Government’s panel discussing issues related to private schools said in January the same year that it is appropriate to approve the establishment of the school conditionally.

At the time, Moritomo Gakuen put the construction costs at ¥2.18 billion. But the cost figure stood at ¥756 million in the construction contract, which was signed in December 2015, according to sources. A copy of the document was submitted to the prefectural government.

Based on the subsidy request, the land ministry decided to provide the school operator with up to ¥61.94 million to help it cover a ¥1.5-billion portion of the total construction costs cited in the application. So far, ¥56.45 million in subsidies have been paid to Moritomo Gakuen.

In June 2016, the school operator bought the land in question in the city of Toyonaka in Osaka Prefecture from the central government for ¥134 million, about ¥800 million lower than its appraisal value. The government has explained that the big discount reflected costs for disposing of waste buried at the site.

On Monday, the Osaka government started to consider moving up the private school council’s meeting planned for March 23, while Moritomo Gakuen is slated to open the elementary school in April.

The prefectural government is expected to postpone its approval for the school opening, based on the outcome of the council’s discussions.