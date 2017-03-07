Iwate governor looks beyond 3/11 reconstruction, pushes comprehensive tourism and other programs

Iwate Gov. Takuya Tasso has pledged to carry out far-sighted projects to revitalize communities in his prefecture, primarily by promoting tourism under the latest reconstruction program.

“I’ll work on regional revitalization beyond disaster reconstruction for the future of the prefecture,” Tasso said in an interview ahead of the sixth anniversary of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami.

The prefecture is expected to complete the construction of some 80 percent of planned public housing for disaster survivors by the end of this month, according to Tasso. It has also built numerous hospitals and school buildings, he said.

But the prefecture’s reconstruction efforts have been hampered by severe labor shortages, while local businesses suffered major losses of sales channels in the disaster, he noted.

“We aim to encourage more people to work in seafood processing and other food industries, and nurture these as basic regional industries,” Tasso said.

“We also hope to invigorate local industries by expanding exchanges of people,” he said, expressing eagerness to take advantage of such opportunities as the 2019 Rugby World Cup, when the Iwate city of Kamaishi will host some of the matches.

In the reconstruction program being drawn up for the two years from April, the third of its kind, the prefecture plans to provide support for all disaster victims with reconstruction measures that respond better to local conditions, he said.

Tasso also pledged to look beyond disaster reconstruction and push ahead with regional revitalization efforts by, for example, upgrading Sanriku Geopark on the Pacific coast and establishing a Destination Management Organization to spearhead local tourism promotion.

DMOs, registered with the Japan Tourism Agency, are tasked with drawing up and implementing comprehensive tourism strategies by utilizing a wide variety of public- and private-sector resources in their regions.

The governor has asked the central government for funding that fits the actual needs of each disaster area, instead of fixing a specific support period.

“We want visionary policy measures (from the central government) that local municipalities can’t come up with by themselves, as well as meeting their requests,” he said.

On the series of strong earthquakes that rocked Kumamoto Prefecture and its vicinity in April 2016, Tasso said Iwate sent personnel there soon after the quakes and provided information on processing paperwork on disaster waste.

“We were able to utilize lessons from the March 2011 disaster,” he noted.

In preparation for future large-scale natural disasters, Tasso stressed the importance of creating an institutional mechanism for collaboration between local governments and between local governments and specialist organizations.