Government to enhance family courts’ involvement in child abuse cases

The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved measures on Tuesday to strengthen family courts’ involvement in child abuse cases.

The bills, which are aimed at revising current laws, including the child welfare law, were adopted at a meeting by the Cabinet. In cases that could lead to grave consequences, child consultation centers, using recommendations from family courts, will be allowed to instruct parents on how to provide more nurturing environments.

Under current laws, the centers can already issue such instructions, but they often face strong resistance from parents. The revisions are aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the centers’ instructions.

Based on reports provided by the centers on a child’s welfare and home environment, family courts will make decisions on whether to take measures to protect the child, such as by placing the minor in foster care or other welfare facilities.

Children can be placed under government care for up to two months without their parents’ permission. Any longer than two months, family courts will judge whether continued care is appropriate.

The scope of restraining orders to prevent parents from trying to make contact with their children will also be expanded. Specifically, such orders will be issued if necessary in cases where children are sheltered in temporary care facilities with or without prior consent from the parents.