Nikkei 225 edges down in absence of incentives

Stocks closed slightly lower Tuesday amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives.

The Nikkei 225 average shed 34.99 points, or 0.18 percent, to end at 19,344.15, extending its losing streak to a third session. On Monday, the key market gauge lost 90.03 points.

By contrast, the Topix, which covers all first-section issues, rose 0.14 point, or 0.01 percent, to close at 1,555.04 after falling 3.15 points Monday.

In the absence of fresh factors, the market met with selling to lock in gains.

While investor sentiment was dampened by a fall in U.S. equities Monday, buying on dips supported the market’s downside, brokers said.

Tokyo stocks lacked direction and remained in a very narrow range as the dollar-yen rate stood at levels almost unchanged from the previous day, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist in Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s economic research department.

“Market players retreated to the sidelines ahead of key events” such as the U.S. government’s February job data announcement Friday and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting on March 14 and 15, according to Masashi Itoga of Mito Securities Co.’s investment information department.

With investors still positive about the U.S. economy, the market showed some resilience, brokers said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 985 to 841 in the first section, while 178 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.575 billion shares from 1.408 billion Monday.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui met with selling after their U.S. peers lost ground in New York.

Export-oriented names, including automaker Toyota, industrial robot producer Fanuc, Shin-Etsu Chemical and tire manufacturer Bridgestone were downbeat.

Also on the minus side were Yahoo Japan and Rakuten.

By contrast, Yamato Holdings attracted purchases on media reports that parcel delivery subsidiary Yamato Transport is considering the first hike in its service prices in 27 years.

Other major winners included camera maker Canon and Sumitomo Chemical.