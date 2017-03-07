Dollar hovers around ¥113.80 in Tokyo

The dollar was almost flat around ¥113.80 in Tokyo late Tuesday, with investors refraining from trading actively amid a lack of fresh incentives.

At 5 p.m., the greenback stood at ¥113.82-82, up slightly from ¥113.79-79 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.0597-0598, almost unchanged from $1.0598-0599, and at ¥120.63-63, up from ¥120.60-61.

The dollar was firmer around ¥114 in early trading, thanks to buybacks and position-adjustment buying.

The U.S. currency briefly topped ¥114, also aided by buy orders from Japanese importers.

“The dollar seems to have attracted moderate purchases from real demand-backed players,” an official at a currency brokerage said.

Although Tokyo stocks cut early losses and U.S. long-term interest rates rose in off-hours trading, the dollar failed to extend gains, market sources said.

In the absence of fresh trading incentives, the dollar was stuck in a narrow range around ¥113.80-90 in the afternoon.

While the dollar’s downside was solid on the back of expectations for an interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month, the dollar was trapped in a tight range due to a lack of positive factors.

In late hours, a wait-and-see mood grew as investors retreated to the sidelines to wait for the release on Friday of the U.S. government’s closely watched employment data for February.

“The dollar-yen rate is expected to remain range-bound until the U.S. jobs data release,” an official at a margin trading service firm said.