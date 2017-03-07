Transparency International report says more than 900 million in Asia-Pacific region forced to pay bribes in last year

More than a quarter of people living in Asia had to pay a bribe while trying to access a public service in the past year, Transparency International said Tuesday, calling on governments to root out endemic graft in the region.

The report by Berlin-based Transparency surveyed more than 20,000 people in 16 countries spanning the Asia-Pacific region from Pakistan to Australia.

From the results they estimated 900 million people were forced to fork over “tea money” at least once in the previous 12 months.

Bribery rates were highest in India and Vietnam, where nearly two-thirds of respondents said they had to sweeten the deal to access basic services like public education and health care.

While the rate of corruption was much lower in many countries, such practices were found even in relatively law-abiding nations like Japan, where many surveyed said they believe the government is doing a poor job of preventing corruption.

China topped the list, and of nearly 22,000 people surveyed in 16 countries across the region, 73 percent of Chinese said they thought the level of corruption had changed over the last three years.

In South Korea, where President Park Geun-hye was impeached by parliament in December over a major influence-peddling scandal that prompted millions to take to the streets for months to call for her resignation, 50 percent said corruption has increased recently.

Japan, the survey found, came in at 28 percent, and bottom of Transparency’s list was Thailand, where 14 percent thought corruption has increased recently.

Police were the most common demanders of kickbacks, according to the survey, with just under a third of people who had come into contact with an officer in the past year saying they had paid a bribe.

The poor are hit hardest by corruption with 38 percent of respondents saying they had to pay a bribe, the highest in any income category.

Yet while poorer people were more likely to be targeted in countries like Thailand, India and Pakistan, the reverse trend was found in places like Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia.

“Governments must do more to deliver on their anti-corruption commitments,” Jose Ugaz, the chair of Transparency International, said in a press release.

“Bribery is not a small crime, it takes food off the table, it prevents education, it impedes proper health care and ultimately it can kill.”

When it came to perceptions of corruption Malaysia and Vietnam got the worst ratings from their citizens, who felt graft was widespread and accused their governments of doing little to fight it.

Corruption scandals have rocked a number of governments in Asia over the past year, dominating news headlines and whipping up protests.

Malaysia has also been seized by a graft scandal since 2015, with global investigators accusing Prime Minister Najib Razak and his associates of misappropriating billions of dollars through the state-backed 1MDB fund.

A report last year by a corruption watchdog also detailed the enormous wealth accumulated by the family and friends of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

China, meanwhile, has been on an anti-corruption drive that has netted more than 1 million officials, while fellow communist country Vietnam has also jailed a number of former businessmen for graft in its bloated state-run sector.

Thailand’s junta government has vowed a similar anti-corruption campaign but there have been few convictions so far.