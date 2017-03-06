Tokyo police to create dedicated unit targeting cyberattacks

The Metropolitan Police Department will establish a new division April 1 dedicated to fending off cyberattacks, authorities decided Monday.

The cyberattack response center, to be set up within the MPD’s Public Security Bureau, will be staffed with some 100 officers.

Tokyo will be the first local government nationwide to have a police division solely dedicated to cyberattacks.

The center will have two deputy chiefs, one in charge of public-private cooperation in preventing damage from attacks from spreading and the other leading investigations into the hacks.

Currently, a team of less than 100 officers at the bureau’s general affairs section is working to respond to computer-based attacks.

But with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics looming, the MPD found it necessary to set up a larger, more dedicated unit to reinforce authorities’ capabilities to cope with rising cybersecurity threats, according to people familiar with the matter. They said the threats include attacks using phishing email techniques targeted at taking down key infrastructure systems.