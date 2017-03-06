Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike test-rides fuel cell bus

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, going for a spin in a hydrogen fuel cell bus that will take to Tokyo’s streets March 21, said the ride was “quiet and comfortable.”

Koike’s test ride Monday was part of efforts to publicize the start of the new service.

Two hydrogen fuel cell buses will run between Tokyo Station and the Tokyo Big Sight convention center in Koto Ward.

The metropolitan government aims to introduce over 100 fuel cell buses, including vehicles operated by private bus operators, by 2020, when Tokyo will host the Olympic Games.

Fuel cell buses are powered by electricity generated by a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, and emit no carbon dioxide.

Koike said hydrogen fuel cell technology is becoming more viable.

She also inspected a hydrogen filling station.