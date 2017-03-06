Lawson offers specialized services for elderly customers

A convenience store retailer is adding elderly care support services to several of its stores, motivated by the surge in Japan’s rapidly aging population.

While other convenience store chains have added meal delivery services to target older generations, Lawson Inc. has opened service areas that cater to elderly consumers at nine of its outlets.

The stores have a variety of nursing care goods and provide consultation counters focused on family care. The stores have also set aside social spaces where senior customers can meet and interact.

“We want to provide a one-stop service that will satisfy various needs related to nursing care,” said a Lawson official.

Lawson aims to increase these outlets to 30 by the end of February 2018, with a focus on urban areas. Nationwide operations of full-service stores are expected in eight years.

In 2025, all of Japan’s baby boomers will be aged 75 or older. Medical expenses are projected at ¥54 trillion in fiscal 2025, jumping 1.5 times from fiscal 2012, while nursing care costs will more than double to ¥19.8 trillion in the same period.

The first store Lawson equipped with an elderly care support service station opened in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, in April 2015. There, a nursing care specialist is stationed from morning to evening, answering questions on a number of topics, including the insurance system and how to handle problems related to home-based care.

The specialist may also recommend care providers in the neighborhood.

“Some people do not want to visit municipal offices,” a Lawson spokesperson said. “If convenience stores have (care consultation) counters, people will find it easier.”

In the Kawaguchi outlet, a large part of store shelves are stocked with diapers, vacuum-packed, easy-to-chew meals and other nursing care products.

Each of the store’s refrigerators — glass fronted and stocked with cold drinks — has had its hinged doors replaced to offer easier access to customers using wheelchairs. On the shopping carts, handle bars and baskets are placed lower than usual for ease of use.

Health promotion and social events are also held regularly.

“I come here every morning to talk with others,” said Chieko Inoue, 74. “I’ve got new acquaintances here.”

Certified care worker Ayako Takahashi, 39, who works as a consultant at the Kawaguchi store, said, “This place serves as something between homes and nursing care centers. We provide support a little less than rehabilitation assistance.”

To operate the special stores, Lawson works with local care service providers. It said it believed customers may find it easier to build relationships with store clerks and specialists.

“Convenience stores are a key social resource that provides community-based services around the clock,” said Shiro Yamasaki, a former welfare ministry official who was involved in creating the elderly nursing care insurance system in 2000.

“A trend may emerge for convenience stores to collaborate with local municipalities and take on some administrative services,” said Yamasaki, who also served as a senior official for regional economic revitalization at the Cabinet Secretariat.

The welfare ministry is paying attention to Lawson’s new elderly care support service stations, as the ministry is trying to build up a comprehensive regional care system that will provide a one-stop service covering medicine, care and accommodation, according to a ministry executive.