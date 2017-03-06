Japan one of the world’s most cash-dependent countries: BOJ report

Japan is one of the most cash-dependent countries in the world, according to a recent Bank of Japan report.

The report, based on Bank for International Settlements data for 2015, said the ratio of cash in circulation to nominal gross domestic product was 19.4 percent in 2015, the highest among 18 major countries and regions studied.

The report also found the ratio was lowest in Sweden, at 1.7 percent. The figure for Japan was 2.5 times that of the U.S.

Japan’s high dependency on cash apparently reflects a tendency to pay in cash rather than by credit card as well as an increase in the amount of money kept at home amid superlow interest rates.

According to a past BOJ questionnaire, many people who prefer to use cash for shopping said they feel uneasy about other payment methods and worry that they may spend too much if they pay for things other than by cash.

Japanese find cash highly reliable as they see only a small risk of becoming victims of counterfeit money and theft, the BOJ said.

Many people also favor the anonymity of cash, which does not require users to expose personal information — such as credit card numbers — when making a payment, the central bank said.