Huis Ten Bosch inn to boast spheric sleeping capsules that drift to isle of attactions

Imagine what it’s like to lie on a bed in a floating capsule and look into the stars while it drifts to a desert island overnight. That’s a new experience a major theme park in Nagasaki Prefecture plans to offer by the end of this year.

Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch-themed park in Sasebo, is developing the new service in which hotel guests sleep in spheric capsules whose top part is a bedroom. Then the capsules slowly move overnight to an island featuring attractions.

Staying in the floating capsule, a two-story structure that holds up to four people, costs ¥30,000 to ¥40,000 per night, operator Huis Ten Bosch Co. said.

Huis Ten Bosch owns a 39,000 sq-meter uninhibited island some 6 km southwest of the park facing Omura Bay. The operator is building new adventure type attractions using the entire island, it said.

The operator said it hopes the new service will help draw more tourists from both at home and abroad, following its launch in 2015 of Henn na Hotel, dubbed a “robot hotel” in which robots provide porter service, room cleaning, front desk and other services.

Aside from the recent tourist draws, Huis Ten Bosch uses actual-sized copies of old Dutch buildings to bring the experience of the Netherlands to Japan.