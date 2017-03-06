Strong yen continues to drive down stocks

Stocks retreated further on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, hurt by the yen’s rise against the dollar and other major currencies.

The 225-issue Nikkei average shed 90.03 points, or 0.46 percent, to finish at 19,379.14. On Friday, the key market gauge fell 95.63 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 3.15 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,554.90 after losing 6.64 point the previous trading day.

The dollar fell back below ¥114 on profit-taking after surging on remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday, who indicated an interest rate increase this month, brokers said.

Many investors retreated to the sidelines prior to key events, including the U.S. government job data announcement on Friday and the Fed’s policy meeting on March 14-15.

Players “refrained from buying stocks actively” amid a risk-averse mood in the wake of North Korea’s firing of ballistic missiles on Monday morning, with three of them falling into Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., said.

The Tokyo market “was easily affected by the geopolitical risk” amid a dearth of major trading incentives in Japan, Tabei said.

Selling to lock in gains also weighed on the market’s topside as the possibility of the Fed’s rate hike in March has already been factored into the market, brokers said.

The market’s downside was supported by expectations for purchases of exchange-traded funds by the Bank of Japan, said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 930 to 916 in the TSE’s first section, while 158 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.408 billion shares from Friday’s 1.717 billion shares.

The stronger yen battered automakers Toyota and Honda as well as technology firm Fujitsu and camera-maker Canon.

Yamato Holdings fell sharply on news that the parcel delivery firm plans to retroactively pay unpaid overtime wages seen totaling tens of billions of yen to some 70,000 drivers and other employees.

Other major losers included electronics parts-maker Sumco and mega-bank group Sumitomo Mitsui.

By contrast, Nintendo rose on hopes for strong sales of its new video game console, Nintendo Switch, released on Friday.

Oil companies Idemitsu, JX Holdings and TonenGeneral Sekiyu were also buoyant.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average shed 110 points to close at 19,360.