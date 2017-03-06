Dollar trades tightly amid lack of trading incentives

The dollar traded in a narrow range around ¥113.80 in Tokyo trading on Monday, lacking a clear direction in the absence of fresh trading incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.79-79, down from ¥114.26-26 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0598-0599, up from $1.0520-0521, and at ¥120.60-61, up from ¥120.21-21.

The dollar rose above ¥114.10 in early trading on the back of expectations for an early interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve in the wake of a speech on Friday by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

But the dollar failed to keep its upward momentum due to selling on a rally and profit-taking selling as well as a fall in Japanese stock prices, market sources said.

The dollar’s decline also came as the yen attracted safe-haven demand after North Korea fired ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Monday morning, market sources said.

In the afternoon, the dollar was stuck in a tight range around ¥113.80.

“As the Fed is highly likely to raise interest rates this month, market players refrained from testing the dollar’s lows for now,” a currency broker official said.

“The dollar-yen pair is expected to be range-bound until fresh trading incentives emerge,” a Japanese bank official said.