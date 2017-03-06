Olympics to generate ¥32 trillion for all of Japan, Tokyo Metropolitan Government claims

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are projected to generate economic effects worth ¥32.3 trillion across Japan, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The total includes ¥20.4 trillion in Tokyo.

It is the first time that the Tokyo government has reflected so-called legacy effects, such as the use of competition facilities and the Olympic village after the games, in its estimates on the economic effects.

The metropolitan government also expects the Olympics to help create 1.94 million jobs.

The estimated figure for the nationwide economic effects represent a cumulative total for the period from 2013, when Tokyo won the bid to host the games, through 2030.

Based on total estimated costs of ¥1.6 trillion to ¥1.8 trillion for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, announced in December by the games’ organizing committee, the metropolitan government calculated the spending needed to develop competition venues and operate the games and related investment as direct effects and took into account estimated increases in the sport-playing population and the number of visitors to Japan as legacy effects.

Of the total, direct effects account for about ¥5 trillion and indirect effects ¥27 trillion.

The Tokyo government also expects the games to push up the country’s annual gross domestic product by nearly ¥1 trillion and total income by some ¥8.7 trillion.