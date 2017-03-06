Bandai to open large Gunpla shop in Tokyo this summer

Toy and game maker Bandai Co. says it will open a shop specializing in Gunpla — the plastic models based on the popular “Gundam” anime franchise — in Tokyo’s Odaiba waterfront area this summer.

The Gundam Base Tokyo shop will be the world’s largest Gunpla store, selling some 2,000 products, Bandai said Monday.

Bandai, a unit of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., has 11 directly run Gunpla shops in South Korea and Taiwan.

Gundam Base Tokyo will have around 2,000 sq. meters of floor space.

Bandai is hoping the shop will attract a growing number of foreign customers as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics draw nearer.

More than 459 million Gunpla products have been sold since sales started in 1980.