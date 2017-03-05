Ozawa sees merger of opposition parties into one as best way to drive out Abe

Veteran opposition politician Ichiro Ozawa called for launching a new party through the merger of three opposition parties to oust Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the next general election.

“We can’t win if we fight separately,” Ozawa, president of the opposition Liberal Party, said in a recent interview.

“The best way is for the three opposition parties to get together and create a new party,” Ozawa, once a kingmaker in national politics, also said. He called for the merger of the Liberal Party, the largest opposition Democratic Party and the smaller Social Democratic Party.

“The second-best option is an Olive Tree-style coalition” under which a single list of candidates for proportional representation seats is shared, Ozawa added, referring to a past political alliance in Italy.

He called on the DP to lead an opposition realignment,”Otherwise we’ll be all defeated,” he said.

The opposition parties “can unite on basic policies” as they call for shutting down nuclear plants, scrapping new national security laws and rejecting a consumption tax hike, Ozawa noted. He also said he did not expect that the Japanese Communist Party would join such a merger of opposition parties.

When the next House of Representatives election will take place is hard to predict, Ozawa said. “Probably it’ll be this autumn or later this year. But Abe may no longer be in office by the time,” he said.

Abe “may see a political crisis, depending on developments related to a controversial state-land sale to Moritomo Gakuen,” a nationalist school operator linked to Abe’s wife, Akie, he added.