Japan fighting tourism-related scams to rip off visitors from abroad

The government has begun cracking down on unauthorized tourist-related businesses that are allegedly ripping off visitors from abroad.

Such rip-offs include travel agencies that involve “land operators” (tour service operators), that arrange lodging, shopping and other holiday activities. Shady land operators, for example, may use free guides and work with specific duty-free shops. The guides take foreign tourists to the shops in return for handsome kickbacks from sales of goods at unfairly high prices, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

The Fukuoka Prefectural Police announced last March that a land operator had been indicted after using as tour guides a Chinese man and woman not authorized to work who earned ¥75 million by taking tourists from China to accomplice duty-free shops.

Foreign visitors to Japan have lodged increasing complaints about such scams with the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

One visitor said medicine bought at the strong recommendation of a duty-free shop in Japan turned out to be fake when checked in the person’s home country.

The government is concerned because it is promoting tourism as a pillar of its strategy for economic growth.

While travel agencies are legally required to be registered with the central and local governments, land operators are not subject to the travel agency law. As part of efforts to crack down on fraudulent practices, the tourism agency will submit a bill to the current Diet session to revise the law to require registration of land operators.

In a survey last June to prepare for the legal revision, the agency found that there were at least 864 land operators. Some 70 percent of 293 operators that replied to a questionnaire said they took tourists to souvenir shops.

Among other survey findings, 822 of 2,320 travel agencies were using land operators.

The bill for the legal revision envisions that land operators will be required to register with their local governments, with the aim of placing them under official supervision.

When land operators work for travel agencies under business consignment contracts, they will also be required to keep written records, in order to avoid problems, and appoint tour managers with a basic knowledge of operations, including safety regulations for bus services.

In addition, the head of the Japan Tourism Agency will be authorized to issue business improvement orders to land operators when necessary and revoke registrations if they fail to comply with such orders. The registration of such operators will not be reinstated for five years.

“The (envisaged) law, to protect foreign tourists, is unusual,” an agency official said.

The agency plans to avoid setting registration requirements for land operators that are too strict, in an effort to prevent black-market operators, officials said.

The government considers it essential to ensure foreign visitors remain satisfied with their travel to Japan, as it aims to boost the annual number of visitors from abroad to 40 million by 2020.

The estimated number of visitors to Japan in 2016 increased 21.8 percent from the previous year to 24,039,000, hitting a record high for the fourth consecutive year.