Emperor, Empress wrap up first trip to Vietnam with visit to historic palace

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko spent the last day of their first official trip to Vietnam on Saturday visiting the historic palace of the Nguyen dynasty and sites associated with a French colonial period resistance leader.

At the palace in Hue, the Imperial Couple were greeted by women dressed in indigenous “ao dai” gowns and a traditional lion dance performance.

The couple later watched a performance of “Nha Nhac” music that was once on the brink of disappearing following the collapse of the Nguyen Dynasty in 1945. It later received World Heritage status after the Vietnamese government worked to preserve it with cooperation from Japan and other countries.

The Emperor and Empress later visited the memorial to Phan Boi Chau, an independence movement leader in the early 1900s when Vietnam was under French occupation. Phan Boi Chau sought aid from Japan and briefly lived there.

Chau made his first visit to Japan in 1905 and launched the so-called Dong Du movement to encourage young Vietnamese to study in Japan.

He received assistance from Sakitaro Asaba, a doctor from Shizuoka Prefecture. This episode is regarded as a symbol of the two countries’ friendship.

The Imperial Couple bowed in front of the grave of Chau in the memorial compound. They also inspected a replica of a building where Chau lived under house arrest and a stone monument built by Japanese in memory of the friendship between Chau and Asaba.

The couple also met with a grandson of Chau, Phan Thieu Cat, who practices medicine in Canada.

Cat, 72, said his grandfather tried to build a future through close cooperation with Japan. Chau would have been pleased by the Imperial Couple’s visit, the grandson said.

“It is important to know history and think about the present time and future,” the Emperor said. “In that sense, I think this memorial is important also to Japan.”

The Imperial Couple also met with Japanese residents in Vietnam and Japanese volunteer workers who are members of the government-affiliated Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteer program.

The Imperial Couple flew to Thailand on Sunday to lay flowers at the altar to the late Thai king at the national palace in Bangkok, and to meet new King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The royal families of Japan and Thailand have traditionally kept close relations.

The Emperor and Empress are scheduled to return home Monday.