Emperor and Empress, in Bangkok, pay respects to late Thai king following visit to Vietnam

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Sunday paid their respects to late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the last leg of a weeklong trip that also took them to Vietnam.

After wrapping up their trip to Vietnam, the Emperor and Empress flew to Thailand, where the royal family has traditionally maintained close relations with the Imperial Family.

The Imperial Couple laid flowers on the altar for King Bhumibol at the national palace in Bangkok and signed the condolence book. Their friendship with the king, who died last October, spanned more than half a century.

The Imperial Couple are scheduled to meet later with King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

King Bhumibol visited Japan in 1963 and met the Emperor’s father, Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa. The current Emperor and Empress, then the crown prince and crown princess, visited Thailand the following year.

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko visited Thailand in 1991 during their first overseas trip after the Emperor was enthroned. In 2006, they also attended a ceremony in Bangkok to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the king’s accession.

Before they flew to Thailand, the two spent Saturday, their last day in Vietnam, visiting the historic palace of the Nguyen dynasty and sites associated with a French colonial period resistance leader.

At the palace in Hue, the Imperial Couple were greeted by women dressed in indigenous “ao dai” gowns and a traditional lion dance performance.

The couple later watched a performance of “Nha Nhac” music that was once on the brink of disappearing following the collapse of the Nguyen Dynasty in 1945. It later received World Heritage status after the Vietnamese government worked to preserve it with cooperation from Japan and other countries.

The Emperor and Empress later visited the memorial to Phan Boi Chau, an independence movement leader in the early 1900s when Vietnam was under French occupation. Phan Boi Chau sought aid from Japan and briefly lived there.

Chau made his first visit to Japan in 1905 and launched the so-called Dong Du movement to encourage young Vietnamese to study in Japan.

He received assistance from Sakitaro Asaba, a doctor from Shizuoka Prefecture. This episode is regarded as a symbol of the two countries’ friendship.

The Imperial Couple bowed in front of the grave of Chau in the memorial compound. They also inspected a replica of a building where Chau lived under house arrest and a stone monument built by Japanese in memory of the friendship between Chau and Asaba.

The couple also met with a grandson of Chau, Phan Thieu Cat, who practices medicine in Canada.

Cat, 72, said his grandfather tried to build a future through close cooperation with Japan. Chau would have been pleased by the Imperial Couple’s visit, the grandson said.

“It is important to know history and think about the present time and future,” the Emperor said. “In that sense, I think this memorial is important also to Japan.”

The Imperial Couple also met with Japanese residents in Vietnam and Japanese volunteer workers who are members of the government-affiliated Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteer program.

The Emperor and Empress will return home Monday.