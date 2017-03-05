China pledges to bolster maritime, air defenses with $151 billion defense budget

China’s Finance Ministry said Sunday that the country’s defense budget this year will top 1 trillion yuan ($145 billion) for the first time, after the exact figure was initially kept out of public documents released at the start of the country’s annual legislative sessions.

The ministry put the exact figure at 1.044 trillion yuan ($151 billion), a 7 percent increase from last year, marking the smallest percentage annual growth rate this century.

A ministry information officer said the exact figure had already been released to the almost 3,000 delegates to the National People’s Congress. But he didn’t say why it had been withheld from the government budget report, where it usually appears. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

On Saturday, congress spokeswoman Fu Ying told reporters the budget would increase around 7 percent in 2017 over last year.

The U.S. and others have routinely asked China to be more forthcoming about the goals of its ambitious military modernization program, under which the budget has grown by double-digit percentages for most of the past two decades. Other observers say actual military spending could be considerably higher because China doesn’t include certain items such as the purchase of armaments from overseas.

China has the world’s second-largest defense budget, although it is still only about one-quarter of what the U.S. spends. Beijing has never provided a breakdown on how the money is spent, although it says most goes to improving living conditions for the troops.

Military analyst Ni Lexiong at Shanghai’s University of Politics and Law said the modest growth rate of 7 percent demonstrates China’s goodwill in avoiding conflicts and supporting regional stability.

It “shows China’s sincerity of peace to the world,” he added.

In a budget report, China pledged more support for its military, including strengthening maritime and air defenses as it takes steps to safeguard its sovereignty.

“We will support efforts to deepen the reform of national defence and the armed forces, with the aim of building a solid defence and strong armed forces that are commensurate with China’s international standing and are suited to our national security and development interests,” the government said the report.

China’s military build-up has rattled nerves around the region, particularly because it has taken an increasingly assertive stance in territorial disputes in the East China Sea, the South China Sea and over Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

In his address to the delegates, Premier Li Keqiang said China would deepen military reforms.

“We will strengthen maritime and air defence as well as border controls and ensure the important operations related to countering terrorism, safeguarding stability, international peacekeeping and providing escorts on the high seas are well organized,” he said.

“We will boost military training and preparedness, so as to ensure that the sovereignty, security, and development interests are resolutely and effectively safeguarded.”