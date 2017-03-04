Finance Ministry kept price of school land deal secret at request of Moritomo Gakuen

The Ministry of Finance has admitted that it initially accepted Moritomo Gakuen’s request to keep secret the value of a state land deal with the nationalist school operator.

The ministry had rejected a freedom-of-information request from local politicians to disclose the selling price for the state-owned land in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture.

But last month, it said the land had been sold to Moritomo Gakuen for ¥134 million ($1.2 million) — much lower than the appraised value of ¥956 million.

The ministry says the discount reflected the cost to remove buried waste from the site.

Not convinced by this, the opposition camp suspects political interference in the deal.

At a House of Councilors Budget Committee meeting on Friday, the ministry’s Financial Bureau chief, Nobuhisa Sagawa, said that when Moritomo Gakuen made the request, it cited possible negative implications for its planned elementary school if the existence of buried waste were to be widely known.

Sagawa also commented on a meeting between Moritomo Gakuen head Yasunori Kagoike and the head of the Financial Bureau’s National Property Examination and Appraisal Office in mid-March last year, three months before the land transaction.

The two met in the Finance Ministry building in Tokyo after Moritomo Gakuen asked the ministry to deal with buried waste that had been found at the site on March 11, according to Sagawa.

Social Democratic Party lawmaker Mizuho Fukushima asked whether Kagoike had requested a discount during the talks. Sagawa denied the two had discussed such a topic.

At a House of Representatives committee meeting on the same day, Cabinet Secretariat Councilor Eiji Habu admitted that a government official had escorted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie, when she visited a Moritomo Gakuen-run kindergarten in the city of Osaka in September 2015.

Habu insisted that the official was not on duty at the time and had accompanied her in a personal capacity, spending no taxpayers’ money.

Akie was set to serve as honorary principal of the school before the land deal came to light.

Earlier in the week, Abe called his wife a “private” figure, apparently aiming to fend off the opposition camp’s questions about her ties with the controversial school operator.