Ex-Osaka Mayor Hashimoto aims to meet Trump aides — including Bannon — during U.S. visit

Former Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto will visit Washington this month and is trying to set up a meeting with senior aides to President Donald Trump, sources close to him said Friday.

Hashimoto, a high-profile politician whose candid remarks have often stirred criticism at home and abroad, is seeking to arrange a meeting with White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and other senior staffers through the Foreign Ministry, the sources said.

He also plans to deliver speeches at think tanks, the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the conservative Heritage Foundation during his March 26-29 visit, which is apparently aimed at boosting his flagging profile.

After ending a four-year stint as mayor in 2015, Hashimoto took up a position as an advisor to the opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai. Before becoming mayor he spent almost four years as Osaka governor.

He will be accompanied by senior party lawmakers on the U.S. trip, which could be seen as a forerunner to his return to the political arena.

Hashimoto is known for praising Trump, tweeting that he is a “true politician” and “does not fear sacrifice or being criticized to achieve his goals.”

Hashimoto had planned a visit to the United States in 2013 but had to cancel amid a backlash after saying it had been necessary for the Japanese military to use so-called comfort women — Koreans and other women forced into wartime brothels — “to maintain discipline” in the military.

He had also said that U.S. forces in Okinawa should use the adult entertainment industry to prevent sex offenses by servicemen.