Bill to tighten punishment for illegally exporting new technology is adopted

The government has adopted a bill to tighten punishments for illegal exports of cutting-edge technologies that can be diverted to military use.

The bill to revise the foreign exchange and trade law was adopted Friday at the day’s Cabinet meeting. The government will submit the legislation to the current session of the Diet aiming for early enactment.

The revised law will raise the caps on fines for unauthorized exports of technologies or items that can be converted for military use, including for weapons of mass destruction. It will also introduce a system to fine corporate violators up to ¥1 billion.

The law will cover technologies involving carbon fiber, used in machine tools, aircraft frames and centrifuges, as well as those related to synthetic resins that can be used in stealth fighters.