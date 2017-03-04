Yamato to cough up unpaid overtime

Yamato Holdings Co. plans to retroactively cough up unpaid overtime in an effort to address tough working conditions faced by delivery drivers and other staff amid a manpower shortage, company sources said Saturday.

The holding company of Yamato Transport Co., a door-to-door parcel delivery firm, will make the payments after determining the amount of wages owed from a survey of some 70,000 employees, according to the sources.

Delivery drivers are being forced to work overtime without pay to handle the surge in online shopping, which has seen parcel deliveries soar.

Last August, a sales branch in Kanagawa Prefecture was admonished for breaking the labor standards law after not paying two drivers for overtime. The holding company was driven to make the move in part by the admonition to conduct a company-wide survey, the sources said.

The employees subject to the survey include Yamato Transport’s full-time drivers, who deliver parcels door-to-door, clerical staff at its sales branches, and employees at other group companies, the sources said.

In addition, management and labor at Yamato have decided to start negotiations over working conditions.

Yamato is considering suspending delivery for two hours from noon as requested by its workers to limit the volume of packages from clients, sources familiar with the matter said earlier.

Right now Japan’s parcel delivery industry, notorious for long work hours, is moving to improve labor conditions to lessen the burdens on personnel amid the rapid growth in online shopping.

The government, which is promoting work-style reforms under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is closely watching attempts to change the status quo.

To alleviate the burden on drivers and maintain the quality of services, the industry faces challenges in revamping working conditions.

Yamato Holdings expects an 8 percent year-on-year rise in the parcel volume in the business year ending this month. But its operating profit, an indication of earnings from core business operations, is seen declining 15.4 percent, with the larger parcel volume causing sharp increases in personnel and other costs.

In the ongoing shunto (spring labor negotiations), Yamato Transport’s labor union has demanded that the volume of parcels be curbed.

The union claims that harsh working conditions make it impossible to maintain service quality.

In response, the management started discussions to review the way it operates its parcel delivery services, informed sources said.

The heavy burden on drivers reflects a marked increase in redeliveries.

Of the total number of parcels handled the industry, standing at 3.7 billion in the business year to March 2016, the proportion of packages that had to be delivered again because the recipient was absent the first time has grown to some 20 percent.

“Many customers want their parcels delivered in a particular time slot but are then not at home,” an official from the online shopping industry acknowledged.

Yamato is now considering requests for markups to internet shopping companies to which it has given discounts. Yamato is also reviewing its redelivery service, which is currently free. It hopes such measures will help ease the burden on delivery staff.

Rival Sagawa Express Co. is curbing the volume of parcels it handles and raising the unit price per package.

It is also moving to employ a wider range of workers, allowing shorter-than-normal working hours and hiring staffers without driver’s licenses in urban areas where parcels are delivered in carts.

The shipping industry, including parcel delivery companies, is known for long overtime, along with the construction industry.

With industry leader Yamato seeking a drastic review of working conditions, other players are likely to follow suit.

Commenting on Yamato’s move to limit parcel volumes, transport minister Keiichi Ishii told a news conference Tuesday that it is important to achieve sustainable service via work-style reforms and cooperation with clients to raise efficiency in delivery services.